Inside this grand character home near Scarborough that's been carefully modernised

The grand family home has undergone careful restoration over 30 years – a major work as its current owners acquired it in a very run down state,

Updates include full electrical rewiring, new central heating, a titanium damp-proof course. and modernisation throughout.

Original features retained include panelled window recesses, exposed ceiling beams, window shutters, and moulded panels.

More modern and luxurious touches include a bespoke Albert Thundercliffe kitchen, with a five-door AGA in an arched brick recess, granite worktops, stone tile flooring, an AGA fridge and freezer, and a ceramic sink with Perrin and Rowe taps.

There are cosy multi-fuel stoves in the snug and the study, that both have polished stone floors.

An entrance hall with exposed stone nooks has stairs to the first floor, while the dual-aspect drawing room displays an open cast iron fireplace with timber mantle, and a charming window seat.

The study also has a window seat, along with original property shutters, and a cast iron wood burner stove within an inglenook style fireplace.

There’s a sitting room with an original wooden staircase up, and a multi-fuel stove within inglenook style fireplace, then the snug is currently used as a fifth bedroom.

With the utility room is a large second dining kitchen with quartz worktops and an integrated electric oven.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms: the main double room has original shutters, a ceiling rose, a modern en-suite and a log burner stove.

Bedroom two has wall panelling, and bedroom three has fitted cupboards. The fourth double room has exposed ceiling beams.

In the beamed family bathroom is a free-standing bath on a raised plinth, and fitted storage.

The second floor houses two large attic rooms with potential for conversion.

Within a sizeable plot, the property is accessed along a private tree-lined drive, with ample parking.

Outdoor space includes landscaped lawns, mature trees, herbaceous borders and a Yorkshire stone terrace.

There's also a detached stone stable block, and a 2.7-acre grass paddock included in the sale.

Offers over £850,000 are invited for The Old Hall, West Lane, Snainton, Scarborough, with North Yorkshire Bespoke Property Agency, tel. 01653 524181.

1 . The Old Hall, West Lane, Snainton, Scarborough The beamed, bespoke Albert Thundercliffe kitchen has a five-door Aga among its appliances. Photo: North Yorkshire Bespoke Property Agency Photo Sales

2 . The Old Hall, West Lane, Snainton, Scarborough This cosy sitting room in The Old Hall has a window seat. Photo: North Yorkshire Bespoke Property Agency Photo Sales

3 . The Old Hall, West Lane, Snainton, Scarborough The impressive drawing room with its feature fireplace. Photo: North Yorkshire Bespoke Property Agency Photo Sales