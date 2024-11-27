Inside lovely Edwardian home with high spec interior and landscaped gardens

Dating back to 1902, the house has been both modernised and extended in recent years.

But it retains some wonderful period features, from fireplaces to decorative details, and has extensive views of the Esk Valley to the front, and of Lowdale from upper rear windows.

​It has a new, extended kitchen, new bath and shower rooms, fitted bedroom and display furniture​, and a​ wood burning stove.

An airy entrance hall has a stripped and polished pine floor​.

There's a staircase up, bespoke storage, and doors to the ​main reception room ​and rear lobby.

A bay-fronted lounge has bespoke display cupboards, and a multi-fuel stove​, while the dining room has a period-style fireplace with side cupboards​, and access to the garden.

From the lobby is a stunning kitchen by Neptune, that carries a lifetime guarantee.

Extended and refitted, the kitchen, with underfloor heating, has wooden bespoke units with an integral dishwasher and washing machine, and a fitted breakfast bar.

Off the first floor landing are the main bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

One room is used currently as a study.

The remodelled house bathroom has a roll-top bath, and period-style washbasin within its suite.

Two second floor double bedrooms have valley views, while a third looks over Lowdale and has a shower room.

A front walled garden has shrubs and box hedging, while the private rear garden is lawned, with a sunken seating area​, and mature planting.

​A small boiler ​and storage room​ holds the ​two-years old Valliant gas central heating boiler which ​is still under guarantee​, and operated by a wireless Google nest thermostat.

Beyond the garden a gate leads to the parking area and single garage.

​This semi-detached home, 20 Lowdale Lane, Sleights, YO22 5BU​, is priced at £470,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298.

1 . 20 Lowdale Lane, Sleights, YO22 5BU​ A closer view of the home for sale, with its front low stone wall and railing. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . 20 Lowdale Lane, Sleights, YO22 5BU​ A welcoming hallway leads in to the property. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . 20 Lowdale Lane, Sleights, YO22 5BU​ This stunning Neptune kitchen carries a lifetime guarantee. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . 20 Lowdale Lane, Sleights, YO22 5BU​ A lovely bay-fronted lounge with a multi-fuel burner and built-in display cabinets. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales