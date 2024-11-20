Inside this stylishly updated farmhouse, with option of holiday let

Carefully renovated by the current owners, this quietly set home has plenty of rustic farmhouse charm within its attractive rooms.

With abundant natural light pervading the traditional style interior, the property has the recently updated kitchen, with fitted units, oak worktops and a ceramic sink, at its heart.

Period features are much in evidence throughout the home, from the original range in the snug, and ledge-and-brace doors to the inglenook fireplace in the lounge, and stone-flagged floors.

Bright and airy bedrooms include a master suite that has a stunning en-suite facility, with a freestanding bathtub and Venetian plaster walls.

Four further bedrooms, all individually styled, provide plenty of space for a larger style family or staying guests.

The lawned grounds, with some magnificent mature trees, hold a garden workshop, a large tool shed, a greenhouse, and a chicken coop for anyone who likes to collect their eggs fresh in the morning.

There's a sizable gravelled entertaining area with plenty of space for seating arrangements, and a six-person hot tub to complete the relaxing outdoor space.

Just a short drive from the main villages of Aislaby and Sleights, this property offers an idyllic rural lifestyle within the North York Moors National Park, close to the Yorkshire Coast but with services and facilities close at hand.

There are many walks and trails to enjoy by foot or bicycle in the surrounding scenic countryside, and plenty of interest for nature lovers with abundant wildlife.

Low Newbiggin North Farm, Aislaby, Whitby​, is offered for sale at a price of £925,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby.

