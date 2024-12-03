Inside stunning and individual village home with a kitchen-diner and four bedrooms

With versatile accommodation that includes a garage, the newly extended property is mostly completed but requires some cosmetic finishing.

The house sits in landscaped gardens on the fringe of Thornholme, and has plenty of space for the construction of stables or other outbuildings, subject to any necessary planning consent. The paddock has its own access from the main road.

An entrance porch and hallway with a staircase lead in to the house.

​Reception rooms include a comfortable living room, and a sitting room with an ornate feature fireplace.

A large kitchen with dining area has modern units, a new dual fuel range-style oven, and a fridge and freezer.

The rear entrance door leads to a covered porch, while a dining area has French doors out to the garden.

There’s a large ground floor shower room, and forming part of the extension is a day or play room that could potentially provide accommodation for a dependent relative, with the sitting and boot rooms.

Dormer-style windows on the landing overlook the paddock and open countryside, while all four bedrooms and the house bathroom are accessed from here.

A private drive leads to a parking and turning area that also serves the double garage with power, light, and a rear door.

The landscaped, private garden stretches to the front, with a Monkey Puzzle tree, a lawn and well- stocked borders.

The lawned rear garden has filled borders, while the paddock is accessed through a gate from the garden, with vehicular access from the east-side lane.

​Eastfield, Thornholme, Driffield, YO25 4NN​, is priced at £525,000, with Dee, Atkinson and Harrison Estate Agents, Driffield.

