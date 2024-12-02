See inside this unique property, for sale with a three-bed bungalow

The 3750 sq ft meeting hous​e that was built for the Quakers, and opened in April 1990, also has a sizable car park ​and could be used as a commercial building, or redeveloped, subject to any necessary planning consents.

Selling agents CPH note that the property "could be of interest to a variety of users".

Local builders 'Plaxton Building Services Ltd' constructed the building, as the Quaker's fifth site in Scarborough, after relocating from York Place. Previous to that, the 'Scarborough Friends' first met on Low Conduit Street (West Sandgate) in 1651 and then moved to Carr Street (Eastborough) in 1676.

In 1801, they built the Meeting House on St Sepulchre Street, that still stands today.

This unique, detached building has a covered entrance on Quaker Close, with parking for around 20 vehicles.

The glazed entrance lobby leads into a stunning atrium with exposed wooden trusses, a tiled floor and glass ceiling arrangement. Off the atrium to the north-west of the building is the main 100 sq m hall, with another hall to the south-west.

Further rooms include a library with office, another meeting room, toilets, a cleaners' store and a spacious kitchen.

The property has been well maintained.

Between the Meeting House and the car park is the three-bed bungalow occupied by the wardens, who are set to leave the property in April 2025.

This double-glazed home has a feature upvc sunroom off the kitchen, ​that has doors to the fenced garden.

The entire property in Quaker Close, Scarborough​, is offered for sale at a price of £595,000, by CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.

