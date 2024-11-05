Inside this beautiful property - once home to one of Scarborough's most famous residents

Argyle Lodge is a spacious character property, made very comfortable while retaining its period charm.

The four-bedroom home has an entrance vestibule leading to a grand hallway, then on to a dual aspect lounge, and a separate dining room, both of which have prominent feature fireplaces.

The kitchen with diner has a full range of fitted cabinets and a sizable window, while the dining area has glazed doors through to the lovely, large conservatory surrounded by views of the well-kept gardens.

There's a further versatile reception room, a utility room, and both an indoor w.c. and an outdoor one.

On the first floor is a double-aspect gallery landing that has room for free-standing furniture, and leads to four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom having its own en suite facility.

There's a modern, fully-tiled family bathroom with both bath and corner shower unit, a walk-in airing cupboard, and a separate w.c..

Lawned and enclosed gardens with trees, shrubs and plants extend to all sides, with paved seating areas and a detached double garage that is accessed from the rear carriageway.

Max Jaffa was well established as a light orchestral violinist and bandleader, when in 1959 he married singer Jean Grayston, and in 1960 began his performances at the Spa in Scarborough.

In 1982 Max Jaffa was awarded the OBE for services to music and received the Freedom of the Borough of Scarborough in 1986.

He performed twice daily concerts, seven-days-a-week in 17-week seasons, for 27 years without missing a day.

​Argyle Lodge, High Street, Scalby, Scarborough, is for sale at £875,000, with Tipple Underwood Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 350299.

