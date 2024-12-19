Inside this beautifully presented stone cottage in Heritage Coast village near Whitby

Lumley Cottage lies slightly inland, yet is ​within easy reach of the beach and facilities​.

This three to four bedroom extended home displays lovely features from beamed ceilings, to original sash windows, window seats, and a log burner.

With a brick-paved path to the front, the entrance to the cottage leads in to a double-aspect kitchen with diner that has Karndean flooring, a delightful window seat and an Inglenook-style fireplace with brick surround and a multi-fuel stove.

A doorway reveals a staircase to the first floor.

Bespoke wooden units pair with Quartz worktops, and a single oven electric Aga is included in the sale.

As a single-storey extension to the original cottage, the utility has both fitted cupboards and electrical appliances.

Doors lead to the front garden, and a w.c..

Double doors from the kitchen diner open to a spacious, beamed lounge with sash windows, a brick fireplace and a front window seat. There is panelling to one wall, and an under-stairs cupboard​ contains the Worcester gas-central-heating boiler.

A study or fourth bedroom is an airy, triple-aspect room with glazed French doors to the rear garden, and shelving to one wall.

Three bedrooms and a bathroom are off the first floor landing.

A main bedroom with built-in storage and a Yorkshire dormer window has entry to the Jack-and-Jill style bathroom with wet room, then there are twin and single bedrooms, both with wardrobes.

Front lawned and rear terraced gardens have patio seating areas, and there’s a stone-built storage shed.

Lumley Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, YO21 3TE​, is priced at £1,100,000, with Richardson and Smith Estate Agents, Whitby.

1 . Lumley Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, YO21 3TE​ The cottage has extensive gardens and is just a short stroll to the beach. Photo: Richardson and Smith Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Lumley Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, YO21 3TE​ The kitchen with dining room has an Inglenook style fireplace with a brick surround and a multi-fuel stove. Photo: Richardson and Smith Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Lumley Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, YO21 3TE​ An alternative view of the beamed kitchen with diner, that has fitted wooden units with Quartz worktops. An electric Aga is included in the sale. Photo: Richardson and Smith Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Lumley Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, YO21 3TE​ A utility room has fitted units and appliances. Photo: Richardson and Smith Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales