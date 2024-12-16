Look inside this stylish, uncluttered cottage with beams and rustic appeal

With a large garden stretching to the rear, and presented to a high standard throughout, the cottage has a central oak door, and two charming, front-facing reception rooms that have beamed ceilings and multifuel recessed stoves with wooden over-mantles.
Currently offered for sale by Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full via the following link: https://fave.co/4iDltva
Cottage style oak doors can be seen as a feature throughout the property.
A large rear-facing and farmhouse style kitchen diner has natural oak cabinet fronts, with a range style cooker.
Underfloor heating adds a touch of luxury to all the rear ground floor rooms.
A handy utility area has a stable-style door to the rear and an adjacent three piece bathroom suite that includes a larger than average bath with shower over.
On the first floor, there are three individually styled bedrooms, and a shower room with underfloor heating.
The property has central heating, with timber framed double glazed windows. There is a wide driveway with plenty of parking space for several cars, and an electric car charging point.
A large stone patio area lies to the rear of the property, with a timber garden office, and a large, lawned and enclosed garden area with multiple sheds and storage. A timber garden office is a useful facility, along with a timber workshop, both of which are mains powered.
Around the perimeter is timber fencing, brick walls, and a conifer hedge. It is understood that planning permission to build a detached dwelling on the land was granted in 2009, application number: 09/01616/FL.
This cottage in Hall Garth Lane, Scarborough, is currently on the market at a price of £400,000, with Purplebricks, covering York.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-exceptionally-stunning-home-for-sale-with-licensed-cafe-business-4903548
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/step-inside-this-carefully-updated-cottage-with-warmth-and-character-throughout-4902155