Look inside this stylish, uncluttered cottage with beams and rustic appeal

By Sally Burton
Published 16th Dec 2024, 15:31 BST
In a lovely location overlooking the River Derwent and weir, this three-bedroom, semi-detached character cottage is now for sale.

With a large garden stretching to the rear, and presented to a high standard throughout, the cottage has a central oak door, and two charming, front-facing reception rooms that have beamed ceilings and multifuel recessed stoves with wooden over-mantles.

Currently offered for sale by Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full via the following link: https://fave.co/4iDltva

Cottage style oak doors can be seen as a feature throughout the property.

A large rear-facing and farmhouse style kitchen diner has natural oak cabinet fronts, with a range style cooker.

Underfloor heating adds a touch of luxury to all the rear ground floor rooms.

A handy utility area has a stable-style door to the rear and an adjacent three piece bathroom suite that includes a larger than average bath with shower over.

On the first floor, there are three individually styled bedrooms, and a shower room with underfloor heating.

The property has central heating, with timber framed double glazed windows. There is a wide driveway with plenty of parking space for several cars, and an electric car charging point.

A large stone patio area lies to the rear of the property, with a timber garden office, and a large, lawned and enclosed garden area with multiple sheds and storage. A timber garden office is a useful facility, along with a timber workshop, both of which are mains powered.

Around the perimeter is timber fencing, brick walls, and a conifer hedge. It is understood that planning permission to build a detached dwelling on the land was granted in 2009, application number: 09/01616/FL.

This cottage in Hall Garth Lane, Scarborough​, is currently on the market at a price of £400,000, with Purplebricks, covering York.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

