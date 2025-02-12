Inside this bright, immaculate home of architectural interest

Within grounds of around an acre, it also has a detached coach house that is currently used as a successful holiday let.

The main house, with timeless appeal, has exceptional family living space with five reception rooms, five bedrooms, and four bathrooms, and is an ideal property for entertaining.

Carefully updated over the years, the house has retained its original charm alongside every modern comfort and convenience.

With great elegance, and elements of grandeur, the distinctive home has many special attractions.

Adjacent to the Vicarage is The Old Coach House, which is currently used as a detached holiday cottage, and has been meticulously refurbished to offer a peaceful retreat for guests, or for use as a rental. As a holiday let, it has a gross income of £13,000 per annum.

With full planning permission for a single-story extension, the cottage also has the potential to become a two-bedroom property that could function equally well as a long-term rental opportunity or a multi-generational home.

Surrounded by lovely countryside and scenic views, this unique property is offered for sale in three flexible lots:

Lot 1: includes the Main House, Cottage, and Land – the full package for those looking for ample space and potential. Lot 2: includes the Main House and Cottage – perfect for those seeking a charming living space with a separate cottage. Lot 3: includes the Main House – for those who want to focus solely on the primary residence.

Offers are invited for the property in Main Street, Ulrome, North Humberside, at around £895,000, by Hunters, Bridlington, tel.

01262 674252.

1 . Main Street, Ulrome, North Humberside A country style dining kitchen with central island. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . Main Street, Ulrome, North Humberside The entrance hallway with the staircase to the first floor. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . Main Street, Ulrome, North Humberside The elegant dining room, with feature fireplace. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales