The approach to the detached village property that's currently for sale.

Inside this gorgeous open plan home with large and versatile summer house

By Sally Burton
Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:51 BST
In a great location with open views, on the outskirts of the rural village of Kilham, this home is just a stroll from the village centre.

The spacious property has contemporary, open plan living space combining dayroom, dining room and kitchen.

Further to this is a formal lounge with a solid fuel stove and feature fireplace, and a study with bespoke fitted furniture.

An impressive hallway leads in to the house, with a feature staircase to the first floor, and a cloakroom.

The dayroom and kitchen has modern units with space for a range-style cooker, an integrated dishwasher, and a central island with cupboards and an integrated wine rack.

With French doors overlooking the garden, the dining room has a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, while a utility with exterior door has a full-height larder and a built-in fridge freezer.

​On the first floor ​is a ma​in bedroom suite w​ith a Juliet balcony, a walk-in wardrobe ​and luxury en-suite.

​With three further double bedrooms​ is a stylish house bathroom​, all accessed from a gallery landing overlooking the hall.

The property’s high spec interior is enhanced further by its eco-credentials​, that include a solar PV system and high efficiency heating​, with zoned underfloor heating to the ground floor, and an integrated vacuum system​.

Placed back from the road​, the house has a lawned front garden, while a gravel drive provides ​parking​, and​ leads to a large garage with power and light.

To the rear is an established garden​ with Indian stone pat​io, and an expanse of lawn with borders.

​A purpose-built workshop​,summerhouse​ or studio ​has electric power and light​, and is currentl​y used as recreation space.

This home in North Back Lane, Kilham, is for sale at​ £499,950, with Ullyotts, Driffield, tel. 01377 253456.

A bright and spacious hallway leads in to the property.

North Back Lane, Kilham, East Riding of Yorkshire

A bright and spacious hallway leads in to the property.

The open plan living kitchen has exceptional family and entertaining space.

North Back Lane, Kilham, East Riding of Yorkshire

The open plan living kitchen has exceptional family and entertaining space.

The lounge has a solid fuel stove within a feature fireplace.

North Back Lane, Kilham, East Riding of Yorkshire

The lounge has a solid fuel stove within a feature fireplace.

The day room forms part of the contemporary open plan design.

North Back Lane, Kilham, East Riding of Yorkshire

The day room forms part of the contemporary open plan design.

