News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
The appealing approach to the cottage in the fishing village.The appealing approach to the cottage in the fishing village.
The appealing approach to the cottage in the fishing village.

Inside this captivating three-bedroom cottage in Robin Hoods Bay

This fully refurbished Grade ll listed cottage in the heart of the old fishing village is surprisingly spacious, and has kept many of its original features.
By Sally Burton
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST

These include open beamed ceilings, sash windows, wide floorboards, internal doors that are believed to be 17th Century, and period fireplaces.

The character aspects of the three-bedroom cottage blend easily with modern kitchen and bathroom suites, and there is gas central heating throughout.

Situated just yards from the dock with its slipway onto the beach, the cottage is currently a private home.Its charming interior has an entrance lobby with staircase up, and entry to the lounge with a recessed central fireplace, wooden floor, beamed ceiling and two front sash windows to the front.

An archway leads through to the kitchen that has modern units with Beech working surfaces and splash-backs, a matching breakfast bar and walk-in larder cupboard.

Within the units there is an inset ceramic sink unit, with a range of integral appliances including induction hob and oven, fridge and dish washer.

There is a small dining area, built-in cupboard and door to the side.

A utility and boiler room has plumbing in place for a downstairs toilet if required. The Worcester gas central heating boiler is sited here.From the first floor landing are panel doors and a winding staircase to the second floor.

One beamed double bedroom with an en suite shower room has a period fire grate within a central fireplace, an exposed wooden floor, recessed cupboard and sash window to the front.

A further double bedroom with beams and sash window has a built-in cupboard and wooden floor, and the bathroom includes both bath and shower within its white suite.A narrow walkway leads off the landing to a door to the staircase up to the second floor and attic bedroom that has attractive views over the village to the south and a Velux to the rear.

Within this room are exposed purlins and joists, original wide floorboards and a small built-in cupboard.

​Hollington House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay, is for sale at £425,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/step-inside-this-majestic-apartment-within-one-of-scarboroughs-finest-buildings-4384568

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/in-pictures-heres-23-of-the-most-expensive-properties-for-sale-in-and-around-scarborough-whitby-and-bridlington-4386622

The beamed lounge with feature fireplace and dining room to the rear.

1. ​Hollington House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay

The beamed lounge with feature fireplace and dining room to the rear. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby

Photo Sales
The sizeable kitchen and diner.

2. ​Hollington House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay

The sizeable kitchen and diner. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby

Photo Sales
An alternative view of the lounge, showing its sash windows that allow natural light to pour in.

3. ​Hollington House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay

An alternative view of the lounge, showing its sash windows that allow natural light to pour in. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby

Photo Sales
A bedroom with a fireplace feature and lovely views.

4. ​Hollington House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay

A bedroom with a fireplace feature and lovely views. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RichardsonWhitby