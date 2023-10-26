Inside this captivating three-bedroom cottage in Robin Hoods Bay

This fully refurbished Grade ll listed cottage in the heart of the old fishing village is surprisingly spacious, and has kept many of its original features.

These include open beamed ceilings, sash windows, wide floorboards, internal doors that are believed to be 17th Century, and period fireplaces.

The character aspects of the three-bedroom cottage blend easily with modern kitchen and bathroom suites, and there is gas central heating throughout.

Situated just yards from the dock with its slipway onto the beach, the cottage is currently a private home.Its charming interior has an entrance lobby with staircase up, and entry to the lounge with a recessed central fireplace, wooden floor, beamed ceiling and two front sash windows to the front.

An archway leads through to the kitchen that has modern units with Beech working surfaces and splash-backs, a matching breakfast bar and walk-in larder cupboard.

Within the units there is an inset ceramic sink unit, with a range of integral appliances including induction hob and oven, fridge and dish washer.

There is a small dining area, built-in cupboard and door to the side.

A utility and boiler room has plumbing in place for a downstairs toilet if required. The Worcester gas central heating boiler is sited here.From the first floor landing are panel doors and a winding staircase to the second floor.

One beamed double bedroom with an en suite shower room has a period fire grate within a central fireplace, an exposed wooden floor, recessed cupboard and sash window to the front.

A further double bedroom with beams and sash window has a built-in cupboard and wooden floor, and the bathroom includes both bath and shower within its white suite.A narrow walkway leads off the landing to a door to the staircase up to the second floor and attic bedroom that has attractive views over the village to the south and a Velux to the rear.

Within this room are exposed purlins and joists, original wide floorboards and a small built-in cupboard.

​Hollington House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay, is for sale at £425,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby.

1 . ​Hollington House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay The beamed lounge with feature fireplace and dining room to the rear. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . ​Hollington House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay The sizeable kitchen and diner. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . ​Hollington House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay An alternative view of the lounge, showing its sash windows that allow natural light to pour in. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . ​Hollington House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay A bedroom with a fireplace feature and lovely views. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales