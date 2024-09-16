View from the lawned garden towards the house and its outdoor facilities.View from the lawned garden towards the house and its outdoor facilities.
View from the lawned garden towards the house and its outdoor facilities.

Inside this distinctive home with landscaped garden in a prime Scarborough location

By Sally Burton
Published 16th Sep 2024, 17:59 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 18:01 GMT
This extended, detached family home has open plan elements and landscaped gardens with outbuildings that are ideal for home offices or entertaining,

An entrance storm porch leads in to a roomy hallway with feature wall panelling and staircase up to the first floor. It has built-in storage cupboards and access to a ground floor w.c..

The spacious living and dining room has a striking fireplace, with mood lighting, and attractive flooring that runs the length of the house.

To the rear of the home is the open plan kitchen and dining room, that opens through to a conservatory overlooking, and with access to, the garden.

Completing the ground floor is a versatile cinema room or second reception room, and a useful utility.

All four double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom with both free-standing bath and walk-in shower unit are on the first floor, with the main bedroom having its own en-suite shower room.

There is UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout the house.

A beautifully landscaped and enclosed garden has a lawn and a variety of seating areas, with two home office outbuildings, a store and a hot tub room.

There is a large front driveway that provides plenty of off-street parking space.

The property also carries current planning permission for a rear kitchen extension and improvements.

This home, in its North Scarborough location, is close to shops, schools, and other amenities, and has excellent transport links including a regular bus route to Scarborough town centre..

The property in Lady Ediths Avenue, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, is currently for sale at a price of £490,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough. Call 01723 670004 for further information.

The panelled hallway and staircase.

The panelled hallway and staircase.

A seating area overlooks the garden on raised decking.

A seating area overlooks the garden on raised decking.

Mature trees, shrubs and hedging surround the rear garden.

Mature trees, shrubs and hedging surround the rear garden.

The kitchen through to dining room.

The kitchen through to dining room.

