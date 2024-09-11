The post office, shop and accommodation for sale in Goathland was used on several occasions as part of the set in Heartbeat's Aidensfield.The post office, shop and accommodation for sale in Goathland was used on several occasions as part of the set in Heartbeat's Aidensfield.
Post office, shop and home, for sale in Goathland village, may seem familiar

By Sally Burton
Published 11th Sep 2024, 10:37 BST
A property that has served as post office and shop, and which featured in filming of the long running television series Heartbeat, is for sale in one of Yorkshire's most picturesque villages.

Goathland Post Office and gift shop, with living accommodation and in the heart of the much loved village, is a versatile four bedroom, two bathroom property that could lend itself well to both residential and commercial purposes.

A village hub over many years, it was used as a tobacconist and newsagent in the TV police drama Heartbeat, when the post office would continue to operate alongside filming.

On the ground floor is post office and shop space, with two versatile offices, a storage room and a kitchen, presenting a flexible arrangement for various types of business or uses. It is understood the Post Office business is an option to new owners.

The first floor has a reception room, two double bedrooms, another office, and a modern kitchen.

Above are two further bedrooms and a large landing that could add to living space or be used for storage.

Rich in both character and history, this property could work as a family home, a holiday retreat, or a valuable investment opportunity.

It is close to many amenities, including the North York Moors railway, local pubs, cafes, and shops, and is part of a vibrant community.

Between 1992 and 2010, Goathland formed part of the set of the Heartbeat series, and its buildings, including the train station, were immortalised in film.

The moorlands have numerous opportunities for cycling, walking, and running, while the many facilities and beaches at Whitby and Runswick Bay are just a short drive away.

Goathland Post Office, Goathland, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £290,000, with House Sales Direct, Chester.

Inside the premises that have served as post office and shop.

1. Goathland Post Office, Goathland, Whitby

Inside the premises that have served as post office and shop. Photo: House Sales Direct, Chester

A lawned and enclosed garden.

2. Goathland Post Office, Goathland, Whitby

A lawned and enclosed garden. Photo: House Sales Direct, Chester

The first floor fitted kitchen is bright and airy.

3. Goathland Post Office, Goathland, Whitby

The first floor fitted kitchen is bright and airy. Photo: House Sales Direct, Chester

The living room, with feature fireplace.

4. Goathland Post Office, Goathland, Whitby

The living room, with feature fireplace. Photo: House Sales Direct, Chester

