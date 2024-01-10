News you can trust since 1882
The attractive exterior of the deceptively spacious property.

Inside this extended home, for sale in coveted village close to Scarborough

This surprisingly large home has undergone considerable extension, to create a stunning open plan living and dining kitchen with vaulted ceiling, and a mezzanine study with master suite to the first floor that has a full height glazed wall to the rear, and looks out over the extensive garden.
By Sally Burton
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:38 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:38 GMT

The property’s ground floor comprises an entrance hall, and a swish modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, fitted units, granite surfaces and integrated appliances, with open plan living and dining space that features marble tiled floors, and a cosy multi-fuel stove.

Also at this level is the main bedroom, with an en-suite facility and doors to a private, decked side terrace.

There are two further double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.

Above is a sizeable mezzanine room with access to an impressive bedroom suite, that spans almost the full length of the property.

Lawnswood stands in a large plot of around half-an-acre with a terrace and a paved patio, lawns with planted borders, and a wide variety of shrubs and trees.

The gardens are both private and secure with an open summerhouse facility.

A gravel drive to the front of the house provides plenty of parking space for vehicles, along with a single garage.

Brompton is a pretty and much sought after rural village, a few miles west of Scarborough, with a picturesque beck, a well-stocked trout lake, and a range of services that include a highly regarded butcher, a primary school rated Good by Ofsted, a restaurant and the village church. Much of the village lies within a Conservation Area.

This property is currently run as a successful holiday let, but could equally be a fabulous family home.

It can be sold as a going concern with bookings and all contents.

Lawnswood, Ings Lane, Brompton-by-Sawdon, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £575,000, with Liam Darrell estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 670004

