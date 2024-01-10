Inside this extended home, for sale in coveted village close to Scarborough
The property’s ground floor comprises an entrance hall, and a swish modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, fitted units, granite surfaces and integrated appliances, with open plan living and dining space that features marble tiled floors, and a cosy multi-fuel stove.
Also at this level is the main bedroom, with an en-suite facility and doors to a private, decked side terrace.
There are two further double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.
Above is a sizeable mezzanine room with access to an impressive bedroom suite, that spans almost the full length of the property.
Lawnswood stands in a large plot of around half-an-acre with a terrace and a paved patio, lawns with planted borders, and a wide variety of shrubs and trees.
The gardens are both private and secure with an open summerhouse facility.
A gravel drive to the front of the house provides plenty of parking space for vehicles, along with a single garage.
Brompton is a pretty and much sought after rural village, a few miles west of Scarborough, with a picturesque beck, a well-stocked trout lake, and a range of services that include a highly regarded butcher, a primary school rated Good by Ofsted, a restaurant and the village church. Much of the village lies within a Conservation Area.
This property is currently run as a successful holiday let, but could equally be a fabulous family home.
It can be sold as a going concern with bookings and all contents.
Lawnswood, Ings Lane, Brompton-by-Sawdon, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £575,000, with Liam Darrell estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 670004
