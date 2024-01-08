River View House offers a unique opportunity to live in a property that is close to the coast, and has stunning views over the River Esk and beyond.

The ground floor hallway, with cloakroom off, leads to a reception room with diner that has a cosy log burning stove and front garden views, and the contemporary kitchen with its full range of grey gloss units, oak worktops and built-in appliances.

A utility room accessed from the kitchen spans the length of the house, and upstairs is a very large front lounge that looks out over an exceptional vista.

Three double bedrooms are served by a contemporary house bathroom that includes both bath and a separate shower unit. There's a further w.c. facility.

A new Worcester Bosch oil-fired condensing boiler was installed in the house in September 2022, and there is double glazing throughout.

The property has wrap-around private and mature gardens with fruit trees, plants and shrubs, that are screened and enclosed by high hedges and fencing.

Along with a paved seating area accessed directly from the house is a summerhouse and a handy tool store.

A large integral garage is accompanied by private driveway parking for up to three vehicles.

Ruswarp, on the outskirts of Whitby and within the Esk valley, is a small and pretty place with a good range of amenities. It's possible to walk a mile and a half route alongside the River Esk, in to the heart of Whitby, from the village.

Access to the property is through the driveway’s timber gates, from Glen Esk Road via Sneaton Lane.

River View House, Sneaton Lane, Ruswarp, is currently for sale at a price of £475,000, with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby.

Call the agents, tel. 01947 602626 for more information.

1 . River View House, Sneaton Lane, Ruswarp, Whitby An idyllic setting with stunning river views. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . River View House, Sneaton Lane, Ruswarp, Whitby Lawned and enclosed gardens contain a colourful variety of trees, plants and shrubs. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . River View House, Sneaton Lane, Ruswarp, Whitby The sitting room with diner has a central feature brick fireplace with tiled hearth that contains a log burning stove. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . River View House, Sneaton Lane, Ruswarp, Whitby The kitchen, with fitted units , oak worktops and built-in appliances, has windows with a view, and a door leading outside. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales