The approach to the property for sale in Crossgates, Scarborough

Inside this fabulous former farmhouse with views of the Wolds

With open views across to the Wolds, this former farmhouse with five bedrooms has exceptional facilities, with gardens and a large multi-use garage.
By Sally Burton
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST

Its very stylish interior includes an open plan breakfast kitchen with diner, with a separate utility room, a lounge and dining room, and a main bedroom with en suite shower room and dressing room.

There are two large garages, one of which is ideal for use as a home gym, office or alternative.

With lawned and courtyard gardens, plenty of parking space and its location in sought-after Crossgates, with far-reaching views, the property has plenty to offer.

An entrance porch leads to the spacious beamed lounge and dining room that has a feature fireplace, and barn style doors.

From here is a stunning, breakfast kitchen and diner, with modern units, an AGA Range Cooker, and a central island with an integrated wine cooler and Victorian style Belfast sink.

There's a snug with skylight to the rear, and double doors that open out to courtyard gardens.

A ground floor w.c. completes this level.

From the kitchen are stairs to the first floor with its five bedrooms, and a family bathroom that has a large, roll top bath.

Lawned gardens with trees, plants and shrubbery lie to the front of the house, with the attractive courtyard area to the rear, with a raised decking area and a log store.

One garage is 14 metres long, making it a highly versatile space.

There's a whole range of amenities within easy reach. Seamer Train Station is nearby and there's a regular bus route, to and from a choice of locations.

This home in Station View, Crossgates, Scarborough, is for sale at £665,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235

There are lawned gardens to the front, and a rear courtyard garden.

The courtyard arrangement is ideal for al fresco dining or for entertaining.

The high spec, open plan kitchen with a central island and breakfast bar

A bright dining area has French doors out to the courtyard garden.

