Inside this fabulous former farmhouse with views of the Wolds

With open views across to the Wolds, this former farmhouse with five bedrooms has exceptional facilities, with gardens and a large multi-use garage.

Its very stylish interior includes an open plan breakfast kitchen with diner, with a separate utility room, a lounge and dining room, and a main bedroom with en suite shower room and dressing room.

There are two large garages, one of which is ideal for use as a home gym, office or alternative.

With lawned and courtyard gardens, plenty of parking space and its location in sought-after Crossgates, with far-reaching views, the property has plenty to offer.

An entrance porch leads to the spacious beamed lounge and dining room that has a feature fireplace, and barn style doors.

From here is a stunning, breakfast kitchen and diner, with modern units, an AGA Range Cooker, and a central island with an integrated wine cooler and Victorian style Belfast sink.

There's a snug with skylight to the rear, and double doors that open out to courtyard gardens.

A ground floor w.c. completes this level.

From the kitchen are stairs to the first floor with its five bedrooms, and a family bathroom that has a large, roll top bath.

Lawned gardens with trees, plants and shrubbery lie to the front of the house, with the attractive courtyard area to the rear, with a raised decking area and a log store.

One garage is 14 metres long, making it a highly versatile space.

There's a whole range of amenities within easy reach. Seamer Train Station is nearby and there's a regular bus route, to and from a choice of locations.

This home in Station View, Crossgates, Scarborough, is for sale at £665,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235

