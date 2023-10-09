Restored and extended gardener's cottage for sale in Scarborough hotspot

Glen Cottage has a stunning location close to the centre of Scalby village, but with its own grounds, surrounded by trees, it could be miles from anywhere.

The Arts and Crafts gardener's cottage was built in 1926, then underwent restoration work and extension by the current owners around 15 years ago.

Now a comfortable cottage with a great deal of character, it has both a terrace and a first-floor balcony as outdoor seating and entertaining areas, with views over the mature and leafy gardens.

An entrance porch precedes the entrance hall with ground floor cloakroom, then there's a large, open plan dining kitchen, with French doors out to a balcony with steps to the terrace, and a living area with a cosy wood burning stove.

There's a separate utility room and a useful ground floor wet room.

In the sitting room is a bespoke oak bookcase which doubles as a concealed doorway through to the snug or study, so two separate reception rooms can easily become one.

Upstairs there is space for a sofa and desk on the first floor landing that is also used as a library with seating area.

The main bedroom has French doors that open to a balcony, and a dressing room, and two further bedrooms and a house bathroom are on the first floor.

Scalby village with its thriving community is around three miles north of Scarborough and borders the North York Moors National Park.

The North Bay beach is just two miles away, and the village itself has a wide range of services and amenities of its own, with a regular bus service.

​Glen Cottage, Carr Lane, Scalby, is for sale at £575,000, with Cundalls estate agents, Pickering.

Call 01751 472766 for more information.

