Inside this particularly fabulous home with sea views, and a first-floor lounge.

Stunning views of sea and country stretch as far as the eye can see from this elevated modern home above Hunmanby village.

The 'Passivhaus certified' bespoke property with five sizeable bedrooms has attractive front and rear gardens with seating areas, a double detached garage and block paved driveway.

Hilltop House is entered through a large and welcoming hall with a bespoke staircase with glass balustrade leading up. Exposed oak beams feature throughout the interior, adding traditional warmth to the modern surroundings.

The ground floor accommodation includes the open plan breakfast kitchen with diner that has sliding doors out to the patio and garden. The kitchen has fitted units with a central island that includes a breakfast bar.

Two double bedrooms and a bathroom, plus a good size utility room and a further w.c. are also at this level.

A full length lounge with huge picture windows that open and allow natural light to flood in, takes advantage of the lovely views, and showcases a unique, commissioned stained glass window, and a granite feature fireplace.

Three further bedrooms, including one with an en suite shower room, are above on the first floor, with a modern and stylish house bathroom.

The property is triple glazed and the heating system is run by an air source heat pump, with an air purification and conditioning system, making the property both cost effective and energy efficient.

Hunmanby village has a good choice of shops, services and amenities, while the larger centres of Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington are all within easy striking distance.

Hilltop House, Muston Road, Hunmanby, Filey, is currently for sale at a price of £750,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel 01723 352235. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

