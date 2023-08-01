This National Park farmhouse near Thornton le Dale is a stunning proposition

In a picturesque setting, this four bedroom farmhouse,on the southern end of the North Yorks Moors National Park, looks out over lawned gardens traversed by Thornton Beck, and open countryside.

Low Paper Mill Farm sits between Scarborough and Pickering, in the hamlet of Ellerburn, just a mile or so from the village of Thornton le Dale.

Previously, the farmhouse has been linked to the nearby fish farm, but is being sold as a standalone property, with the option to buy Welham Park Fishery by separate negotiation.

From its central beamed hallway, the farmhouse interior has an open plan kitchen with living space and diner, that has a range oven, a fireplace with stove, and a breakfast bar.

Further ground floor accommodation includes a large and comfortable beamed living room with feature fireplace and stove, a study or home office, a utility room, rear porch and cloakroom.

A main bedroom with en suite facilities is on the first floor, with a further double bedroom and a family bathroom with separate w.c.. Two more double bedrooms are above on the second floor.

In addition to the farmhouse is a workshop and car port, while a hardstanding yard provides plenty of vehicle parking space.

Further lawned areas with established hedging stretch around the front of the .farmhouse.

In all, the property extends to around 1.06 acres with views over the adjoining ponds, Thornton Beck, and open countryside.

It sits within the North York Moors National Park, with Ellerburn’s mix of properties and a church about 0.5 miles to the west.

Neighbouring Thornton le Dale has a wide range of services and amenities.

Offers over £750,000 are invited for Low Paper Mill Farm, Ellerburn, North Yorkshire.

For more information about the property, contact Cundalls estate agents, Malton, tel. 01653 697820.

