News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
The picturesque gardens of the property, with ponds and open countryside beyond.The picturesque gardens of the property, with ponds and open countryside beyond.
The picturesque gardens of the property, with ponds and open countryside beyond.

This National Park farmhouse near Thornton le Dale is a stunning proposition

In a picturesque setting, this four bedroom farmhouse,on the southern end of the North Yorks Moors National Park, looks out over lawned gardens traversed by Thornton Beck, and open countryside.
By Sally Burton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:39 BST

Low Paper Mill Farm sits between Scarborough and Pickering, in the hamlet of Ellerburn, just a mile or so from the village of Thornton le Dale.

Previously, the farmhouse has been linked to the nearby fish farm, but is being sold as a standalone property, with the option to buy Welham Park Fishery by separate negotiation.

From its central beamed hallway, the farmhouse interior has an open plan kitchen with living space and diner, that has a range oven, a fireplace with stove, and a breakfast bar.

Further ground floor accommodation includes a large and comfortable beamed living room with feature fireplace and stove, a study or home office, a utility room, rear porch and cloakroom.

A main bedroom with en suite facilities is on the first floor, with a further double bedroom and a family bathroom with separate w.c.. Two more double bedrooms are above on the second floor.

In addition to the farmhouse is a workshop and car port, while a hardstanding yard provides plenty of vehicle parking space.

Further lawned areas with established hedging stretch around the front of the .farmhouse.

In all, the property extends to around 1.06 acres with views over the adjoining ponds, Thornton Beck, and open countryside.

It sits within the North York Moors National Park, with Ellerburn’s mix of properties and a church about 0.5 miles to the west.

Neighbouring Thornton le Dale has a wide range of services and amenities.

Offers over £750,000 are invited for Low Paper Mill Farm, Ellerburn, North Yorkshire.

For more information about the property, contact Cundalls estate agents, Malton, tel. 01653 697820.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-stunning-west-ayton-cottage-with-high-spec-interior-and-lawned-gardens-4233840

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-palatial-flat-for-sale-in-one-of-scarboroughs-landmark-properties-4229940

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/in-pictures-take-a-look-at-these-17-properties-in-bridlington-that-are-new-to-the-market-4239180

The farmhouse exterior and interior are equally attractive.

1. Low Paper Mill Farm, Ellerburn, North Yorkshire

The farmhouse exterior and interior are equally attractive. Photo: Cundalls, Malton

Photo Sales
The beamed hallway leads in to the open plan kitchen and homely lounge.

2. Low Paper Mill Farm, Ellerburn, North Yorkshire

The beamed hallway leads in to the open plan kitchen and homely lounge. Photo: Matt Hillier

Photo Sales
The large and stylish kitchen with breakfast bar links to open plan living and dining areas.

3. Low Paper Mill Farm, Ellerburn, North Yorkshire

The large and stylish kitchen with breakfast bar links to open plan living and dining areas. Photo: Matt Hillier

Photo Sales
The living and dining area has a feature fireplace with warming stove.

4. Low Paper Mill Farm, Ellerburn, North Yorkshire

The living and dining area has a feature fireplace with warming stove. Photo: Matt Hillier

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:National ParkPickeringScarboroughNorth Yorkshire