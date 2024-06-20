Inside this £1m property with six acres that's for sale near Whitby

Built in the late 1960s, the updated five-bedroom house, with gardens amid six acres of land, once belonged to the village doctor.

It has a double garage, a greenhouse, and an orchard, and its spectacular Esk Valley views can be enjoyed from windows all over the house, and garden.

The kitchen breakfast room at the heart of the home has a tall window displaying southerly views, and a door to the rear terrace.

An island unit, granite worktops, integrated appliances and an electric Aga all feature within the modern kitchen, with ample room for dining in front of the picture window.

The utility room adds further useful space.

A living room with a wood-burning stove and far-reaching views is on the east wing, and has the potential to be a self-contained annexe for guests or extended family, if combined with the ground floor bedroom, bathroom, and hallway.

The staircase hall has double doors to the 24ft dining room with games room, and at the rear of the house is the sitting room and all-season conservatory.

With large picture windows, the sitting room has a contemporary inset electric fire, while the conservatory has French doors to an elevated terrace.

A turning staircase with glass balustrade leads to the landing, four bedrooms and the main bathroom.

The principal bedroom suite has its own bathroom, and double doors to a long balcony overlooking glorious scenery.

There is another bedroom suite with fitted wardrobes, a further double bedroom, and a smaller room currently used as a study.

All bathrooms include baths and showers, and are fully tiled with contemporary fittings.

A wrought iron gate gives entry to the driveway and grounds of Cedar Lodge, with its mainly lawned gardens and an avenue of trees to the west.

Herbaceous borders, shrubs, and clipped hedging all feature, and an elevated cobbled terrace around the south and west of the house.

Further to these is a greenhouse with raised beds and fruit bushes.

Set within the North York Moors National Park, Egton is a village with traditional stone-built houses, and two pubs, along with a village hall, church, primary school, and cricket club.

Its renowned Egton Horse and Agricultural Show has been running for around 150 years.

Cedar Lodge, Egton, Whitby, is currently for sale at £1m with Blenkin and Co, York.

1 . Cedar Lodge, Egton, Whitby, North Yorkshire The conservatory has double doors out to a cobbled terrace.Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2 . Cedar Lodge, Egton, Whitby, North Yorkshire A staircase with glass balustrade leads from the hallway to the part-gallery landing.Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

3 . Cedar Lodge, Egton, Whitby, North Yorkshire The well equipped breakfast kitchen with central island.Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

4 . Cedar Lodge, Egton, Whitby, North Yorkshire There can be few dining spaces with better views than this.Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales