Inside this appealing family home - for sale in top location near Whitby

Huddlestone House still has many of its original features, from period fireplaces in rooms at all levels, to original wooden floors, and sliding sash windows, now with Everest secondary glazing.

Set over four floors, the property's ground floor has a stunning, large dining kitchen as its hub, and a spacious lounge with feature fireplace.

Another lounge or living area is found on the lower ground floor.

Two sizable bedrooms with a family bathroom and a separate w.c. are above, then the attic holds two more bedrooms with dormer windows and long distance views.

Gardens stretch out to the rear, with steps leading to a large lawn.

A versatile garden room complete with a log burner, an office area and bed, also has a shower, w.c., and sink unit. Whether it is put to use as a home office, teenage pad or summer house, it's a useful addition to the property.

There’s a paved patio area for sitting out during the warmer months of the year, a handy shed, and a log store.

Pretty Ruswarp village has a range of amenities that include a local shop, a renowned butcher, and a pub.

Chainbridge Riverside Cafe and Pleasure Boats are within a short stroll, and Whitby is just a couple of miles away by road or can be reached along a pleasant riverside walk.

There are many more footpaths and trails in the surrounding countryside and along the coast, for those who like to hike, cycle or trek.

Huddlestone House, The Carrs, Ruswarp, Whitby, is priced at £575,000, with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

1 . The Carrs, Ruswarp, Whitby A large dining kitchen is open plan to a living room area. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . The Carrs, Ruswarp, Whitby A reception room that has period decor detail, and a feature fireplace with warming stove. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . The Carrs, Ruswarp, Whitby A ground floor reception room with feature fireplace and fitted shelving. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . The Carrs, Ruswarp, Whitby Inside the summer house, that could be adapted to a number of different uses. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales