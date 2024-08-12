Inside this £900,000 home in one of Scarborough's most sought after locations

The three-bedroom south side property with solar panels has a spacious interior with a sunroom, and two large sitting rooms - one with feature stained glass windows, and the other with a balcony.

Further accommodation includes a bay-fronted dining room with a great view, a modern kitchen with fitted units and door leading out to the garden, and a w.c..

All bedrooms are on the first floor, off the landing that gives access to the loft, and has glorious sea views through a window to the rear.

The main bedroom has its own dressing room, fitted wardrobes and an en suite six-piece bathroom with a jacuzzi bath and jacuzzi shower, both for two people, along with a balcony with an exceptional seascape.

One other bedroom has an en suite, the final one has a balcony and fitted wardrobes, and there's a further shower room.

With lawned rear and side gardens is a summer house and patio area.

To the front there is off-road parking for multiple cars and a double garage that has electric doors, power and lighting, along with an EV charging point.

There are many amenities within easy reach, including the Esplanade, Scarborough's South Bay and the beach, the Italian Gardens, Scarborough Spa, golf course, and local shops, plus several schools and colleges. The town centre is only a short stroll away.

Its two balconies add to the unique appeal of the property.

This home in Holbeck Hill, Scarborough, is currently for sale at a price of £900,000, with Hunters estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

