Inside this renovated and extended cottage, for sale in clifftop hamlet near Whitby

This extended cottage is a stunning renovation that has spectacular views across the coast to Runswick Bay.

In its clifftop location in the hamlet of Kettleness, brick-built Railway Cottages has been transformed into a sizeable three to four bedroom home with an open plan interior.

From the entrance porch, its accommodation includes a versatile room with spotlights and French doors leading outside, that is currently used as a music room and second lounge, but could easily double as a bedroom. There is the added potential for an en-suite facility.

The cosy lounge, with a scenic open view, features a rustic brick fireplace within the chimney breast, holding a Town and Country Stoves' Little Thurlow fire.

Far reaching seascapes stretch beyond the windows of the spacious dining kitchen, with double doors that open to a rear patio.

Completing the ground floor is a practical utility area and a w.c..

On the first floor is a substantial main bedroom with dual aspect windows that make the most of the breathtaking views, and a luxurious en-suite shower room.

There are two further double bedrooms, both with exceptional sea views from their windows, and one with a period feature fireplace.

A contemporary style house bathroom with both a bath and a large walk-in shower unit within its suite, is also at this level.

Outside there is ample parking for multiple vehicles and an enclosed lawned and landscaped garden, with a fabulous backdrop of sea and coastline.

A flagged area lies to the front of the semi-detached cottage, with an open expanse of lawn.

Railway Cottages, Kettleness, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Hendersons Estate Agents, Whitby tel. 01947 602626.

