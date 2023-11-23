Inside this stunning coastal Georgian property with great potential

Georgian properties lead the housing market in terms of desirability, and this fine example of a seven-bedroom townhouse is now for sale in a prime location.

The grade II listed Georgian guesthouse set over three floors is situated close to the North Beach.

Period charm and modern features blend well in the seven-bedroom interior that presents either an investment opportunity or the chance to create a large and characterful home.

An entrance hall leads in to a spacious lounge, a versatile office space, a well-equipped kitchen, a utility room, and a ground floor bathroom.

Three well-presented double bedrooms are on the first floor, each with an en suite bathroom and an additional w.c..

On the second floor are three more double bedrooms with en suite facilities, and there’s a larger family suite.

A spacious basement adds to the property's allure, with the potential to develop as desired.

Gardens are lawned and enclosed, along with off-street parking.

1 Belle Vue, Bridlington, is currently for sale at £395,000, with Hunters estate agents, Bridlington.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

