Inside this stunning Flamborough home for sale, that dates back to the 1700s

One stand-out feature is a former granary and stable block, with potential for conversion into living quarters, a workshop or studio.

From the house entrance hall, with staircase up, is a spacious beamed lounge with a brick-built fireplace, inset multi-fuel burner, and recessed shelves with feature lighting.

Overhead beams and wood-panelled walls feature in the dining room, that has French doors to outside, and a brick fireplace with tiled hearth.

Another brick fireplace with an electric fire is central to the beamed sitting room with doors to an outdoor patio.

An inner hallway has access to the driveway, and a fitted-out utility room again features ceiling beams, as does the fully-tiled shower room.

At the heart of the home is a beamed kitchen with diner that has French doors to the rear patio and features an Aga, an integrated oven and hob with extractor, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

From the split-level landing are four double bedrooms, all with built-in storage, and a house bathroom with access to the loft.

Behind the house is an attractive lawned garden with an Indian stone patio, flower and shrub borders, and a glass greenhouse.

The old granary and stable block, with a tool room that has power and light, is a large outbuilding that includes a cobbled stable block with dual aspect windows, and door into the double garage.

Above is the old granary – a huge space with windows, and behind it is a vegetable and herb garden, and another greenhouse.

This home in West Street, Flamborough, Bridlington, is priced at £570,000, with Reeds Rains estate agents, Bridlington.

1 . West Street, Flamborough, Bridlington Photo: Reeds Rains, Bridlington

2 . West Street, Flamborough, Bridlington Photo: Reeds Rains, Bridlington

3 . West Street, Flamborough, Bridlington Photo: Reeds Rains, Bridlington