Inside this traditional style country cottage - for sale with land and stables

It could work perfectly as a smallholding, or is ideal for anyone with horses, or other livestock, given its swathe of land and outbuildings.

From the beamed entrance hall, with staircase leading up, is a rustic brick archway through to the lounge, where more exposed beams and a feature fireplace holding a cosy log burner stove create an inviting room in which to relax. A large window allows natural light to flood in.

The large traditional kitchen with fitted units and plenty of room for a dining table and chairs, has space for a range cooker and an American-style fridge freezer. Exposed ceiling joists add character.

A modern extension provides further living space, as a separate reception room, a formal dining area or a second lounge.

There's an additional utility room with ample workspace and storage solutions, while a double bedroom with plenty of space and light is currently used as a home office.

Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom is a peaceful retreat, with views out over surrounding fields, while the third bedroom, also a double, is furnished with a set of integrated sliding wardrobes.

The modern family bathroom has a white four-piece suite that includes both a corner bath and a walk-in shower cubicle.

There is private parking space with the cottage, for two vehicles, and gardens with established trees and shrubs.

Despite its scenic rural location, the cottage is just five miles from Bridlington and three miles to the village of Hunmanby.

This unique property in Grindale, Bridlington, is currently for sale at an asking price of £375,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252

