Inside stunning six-bed, restored 18th century farmhouse for sale in Cloughton village

The Grade ll-Listed property with adjoining cottage dates back to the early 18th century, but has undergone complete restoration and has fabulous sea views, with Scarborough Castle and Filey Brigg along the coastline.

Carefully upgraded while keeping its historic farmhouse character, the property has two recently re-fitted bathrooms and a bespoke Stirling and Jones kitchen with fitted units and an Aga.

A rear hall has both a utility room and cloakroom leading off.

There's a cosy sitting room with wood-burning stove, a central hallway with return staircase, the dining room with open fire, and a front-facing garden room.

To the first floor is a large, main bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

Two more double bedrooms are above, with a games room or study.

Sycarham Cottage is to the west wing and provides single-storey holiday accommodation comprising a breakfast kitchen, living room, and large double bedroom with en-suite shower room.

It is currently run as a successful holiday cottage with many repeat bookings, and has scope for further business growth.

Set within grounds of 0.6 of an acre, that wrap around the property, the house and cottage have easy access to coastal paths.

To the front is a cottage-style garden designed to showcase the amazing views.

Private parking and an attached garage with workshop are further facilities.

Cloughton is a thriving rural village with a church and two pubs, about three miles north of Scarborough. A primary school is within walking distance in nearby Burniston.

Sycarham House, Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough, ​is for sale at £995,000,​ with Cundalls, Pickering​, tel. 01751 472766

