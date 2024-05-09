The stunning 18th century farmhouse, with equally stunning gardens and views, is priced at £995,000The stunning 18th century farmhouse, with equally stunning gardens and views, is priced at £995,000
Inside stunning six-bed, restored 18th century farmhouse for sale in Cloughton village

By Sally Burton
Published 9th May 2024, 14:44 BST
If finding the perfect property is all about location, then this one is hard to beat, but Sycarham House has plenty more to recommend it too.

The Grade ll-Listed property with adjoining cottage dates back to the early 18th century, but has undergone complete restoration and has fabulous sea views, with Scarborough Castle and Filey Brigg along the coastline.

Carefully upgraded while keeping its historic farmhouse character, the property has two recently re-fitted bathrooms and a bespoke Stirling and Jones kitchen with fitted units and an Aga.

A rear hall has both a utility room and cloakroom leading off.

There's a cosy sitting room with wood-burning stove, a central hallway with return staircase, the dining room with open fire, and a front-facing garden room.

To the first floor is a large, main bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

Two more double bedrooms are above, with a games room or study.

Sycarham Cottage is to the west wing and provides single-storey holiday accommodation comprising a breakfast kitchen, living room, and large double bedroom with en-suite shower room.

It is currently run as a successful holiday cottage with many repeat bookings, and has scope for further business growth.

Set within grounds of 0.6 of an acre, that wrap around the property, the house and cottage have easy access to coastal paths.

To the front is a cottage-style garden designed to showcase the amazing views.

Private parking and an attached garage with workshop are further facilities.

Cloughton is a thriving rural village with a church and two pubs, about three miles north of Scarborough. A primary school is within walking distance in nearby Burniston.

Sycarham House, Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough, ​is for sale at £995,000,​ with Cundalls, Pickering​, tel. 01751 472766

An aerial view of the property with its surrounding beauty.

1. Sycarham House, Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough

An aerial view of the property with its surrounding beauty. Photo: Cundalls, Pickering

The bespoke farmhouse kitchen, with central island and window seat, also has an Aga.

2. Sycarham House, Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough

The bespoke farmhouse kitchen, with central island and window seat, also has an Aga. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer

A beamed sitting room, with feature fireplace.

3. Sycarham House, Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough

A beamed sitting room, with feature fireplace. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer

The spacious dining room has an open fire.

4. Sycarham House, Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough

The spacious dining room has an open fire. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer

