Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading digital lifestyle accessories brand, Trust Electronics Ltd Trust is excited to unveil the Trust Azura Party Speaker, a versatile and powerful addition to the world of portable audio.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Designed for those who love to bring the party with them, this compact Bluetooth speaker is set to redefine the outdoor entertainment experience. The Trust Azura Party Speaker is available from Amazon UK for £99.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weighing in at less than 4kg and equipped with a convenient built-in handle, the Trust Azura Party Speaker is remarkably portable, making it ideal for any event, anytime, anywhere. Despite its compact size, this speaker packs a punch with 100W peak power (50W RMS), delivering impressive bass, treble, and overall sound quality that elevates the atmosphere of any gathering.

Introducing the Trust Azura Party Speaker - a weather resistant, outdoor portable speaker with rechargeable battery.

The Trust Azura Party Speaker is built to entertain from dusk till dawn, boasting an impressive battery life of up to 11 hours. This ensures an uninterrupted flow of music, keeping the energy high throughout the night. Once the party is over, simply recharge the battery to get ready for the next event.

Adding a visual spectacle to the audio experience, the Azura features multicolour LED lights that synchronise with the beat of the music. This dynamic light display creates an immersive and unforgettable party atmosphere, making every song come to life in a whole new way.

The Trust Azura Party Speaker also comes equipped with two microphone inputs, perfect for karaoke enthusiasts and spontaneous sing-along sessions. Additionally, the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) function allows for pairing two Azura speakers, doubling the volume, enhancing stereo sound, and amplifying the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available now for £99 on Amazon UK, the Trust Azura Party Speaker is the ultimate blend of portability, power, and party-ready features. It's not just a speaker; it's an experience that promises to transform any gathering into an unforgettable event.