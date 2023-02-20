Look inside this 'one of a kind' high spec home near Scarborough
This high spec, contemporary home within south-facing grounds offers modern living that is stylish, efficient and practical.
An individual build of 2009, Pear Tree House has a versatile interior, planned to suit a family but also to provide open entertaining space, as and when the need for it arises.
The sleek, open plan living and dining kitchen has bespoke fitted units with a large central island that has a dining table extension, and flows through to its separate living area.
This home scores a high C on the EPC graphs, and sits within wrap-around, landscaped gardens.
An impressive entrance hall with solid oak floor has a feature wrought iron staircase leading up to to the first floor, and also on the ground floor is a snug - or bedroom if preferred, a cloakroom, and a utility room.
The former garage is currently a sizeable home gym.
Upstairs are three double bedrooms, all with fitted storage. One has its own en suite facility.
Built within the grounds of a neighbouring property, the house has a lawned garden stretching to the front, and another to the rear, with raised filled beds and established plants and shrubs. There is ample vehicle parking space on the front driveway.
Situated about three miles from Scarborough, Burniston is a village with a lively community, and has its own, well-regarded primary school, two pubs, a village hall, shop and garage.
For those who enjoy walking, there is a great choice of country and coastal routes, including to nearby Burniston Rocks.
Pear Tree House, 4 Overgreen Lane, Burniston, Scarborough, is priced at £425,000 with Cundalls estate agents.
Call 01751 472766 for more information.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-the-swish-facilities-within-this-well-located-home-with-sea-views-4029403
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-the-beautiful-garden-with-this-six-bedroom-village-property-for-sale-4027346