This high spec, contemporary home within south-facing grounds offers modern living that is stylish, efficient and practical.

An individual build of 2009, Pear Tree House has a versatile interior, planned to suit a family but also to provide open entertaining space, as and when the need for it arises.

The sleek, open plan living and dining kitchen has bespoke fitted units with a large central island that has a dining table extension, and flows through to its separate living area.

This home scores a high C on the EPC graphs, and sits within wrap-around, landscaped gardens.

​An impressive​ entrance hall with solid oak floor ​has a​ feature wrought iron stair​case leading up to ​to the ​f​irst ​f​loor, ​and also on the ground floor is a snug - or bedroom if preferred, ​a cloakroom, ​and a​ utility​ room.

​The former garage is currently a ​sizeable ​home gym​.​

​Upstairs​ are three double bedrooms, all with fitted storage​. One has its own en suite facility.

​B​uilt within the grounds of a neighbouring property​, the house​ has a​ ​lawned garden stretching to the front​, and another to the rear, with raised filled beds and established plants and shrubs. T​here is ample vehicle parking​ space on the front driveway.​

​Situated about three miles from Scarborough, Burniston is a village with a lively community, and has its own, well-regarded primary school, two pubs, ​a village hall, shop and garage.

For those who enjoy walking, there is a great choice of country and coastal routes, including to nearby Burniston Rocks.

​Pear Tree House, 4 Overgreen Lane, Burniston, Scarborough, is priced at £425,000 with Cundalls estate agents.

Call 01751 472766 for more information.

