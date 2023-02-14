News you can trust since 1882
The grand 19th century six-bedroom property stands within 0.77 acres of grounds.

See the beautiful garden with this six bedroom village property for sale

There are stunning private gardens with this six-bedroom home for sale in Hunmanby village that dates back to the 1800s.

By Sally Burton
7 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 5:38pm

The house has had only four owners since 1870, and for the past 40 years it has been a much loved home with the same family.

Its entrance hall, with a decorative ceiling rose, has a turned staircase leading up.

Ground floor rooms include a sitting room with a bay window and an open fireplace with art nouveau style surround, and a drawing room, also with a curved bay window, and a marble fireplace.

The dining room with a feature bay turret window has a gas fireplace, and a picture rail, then there's the garden room, with an electric storage heater, and sliding doors to outside.

The kitchen and breakfast room has fitted units and an oil-fed green Aga. A utility room, boot room and cloakroom are added ground floor facilities.

A cellar accessed from the hall is split in to three storerooms.

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms, and an inner landing to a shower room with four-piece suite, and a bathroom with a bath, shower cubicle and wash hand basin within a vanity unit. A large stained glass side window adds colour and interest, and there's a rear sash window.

A fifth bedroom has exposed beams to the ceiling, and the sixth bedroom has two roof lights. There's a loft room with a window.

A private gravel driveway leads to the house and a double garage with a parking area, and a brick range with storage.

Lawned gardens with views to the coast and Bempton Cliffs have patio areas and filled borders, with an impressive variety of mature trees.

A bluebell walkway is a charming feature, and the grounds are around 0.77 acres in total.

Batworth House, Muston Road, Hunmanby, is for sale at £750,000, with BoultonCooper estate agents, tel. 01653 692151.

1. Batworth House, Muston Road, Hunmanby

Private lawned gardens are fringed with a variety of trees and shrubs.

Photo: BoultonCooper

2. Batworth House, Muston Road, Hunmanby

A welcoming hallway with staircase to the first floor.

Photo: BoultonCooper

3. Batworth House, Muston Road, Hunmanby

A spacious reception room with feature fireplace and bay window.

Photo: BoultonCooper

4. Batworth House, Muston Road, Hunmanby

The well-lit dining room has space for a large table and chairs.

Photo: BoultonCooper

