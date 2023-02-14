See the beautiful garden with this six bedroom village property for sale

There are stunning private gardens with this six-bedroom home for sale in Hunmanby village that dates back to the 1800s.

The house has had only four owners since 1870, and for the past 40 years it has been a much loved home with the same family.

Its entrance hall, with a decorative ceiling rose, has a turned staircase leading up.

Ground floor rooms include a sitting room with a bay window and an open fireplace with art nouveau style surround, and a drawing room, also with a curved bay window, and a marble fireplace.

The dining room with a feature bay turret window has a gas fireplace, and a picture rail, then there's the garden room, with an electric storage heater, and sliding doors to outside.

The kitchen and breakfast room has fitted units and an oil-fed green Aga. A utility room, boot room and cloakroom are added ground floor facilities.

A cellar accessed from the hall is split in to three storerooms.

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms, and an inner landing to a shower room with four-piece suite, and a bathroom with a bath, shower cubicle and wash hand basin within a vanity unit. A large stained glass side window adds colour and interest, and there's a rear sash window.

A fifth bedroom has exposed beams to the ceiling, and the sixth bedroom has two roof lights. There's a loft room with a window.

A private gravel driveway leads to the house and a double garage with a parking area, and a brick range with storage.

Lawned gardens with views to the coast and Bempton Cliffs have patio areas and filled borders, with an impressive variety of mature trees.

A bluebell walkway is a charming feature, and the grounds are around 0.77 acres in total.

Batworth House, Muston Road, Hunmanby, is for sale at £750,000, with BoultonCooper estate agents, tel. 01653 692151.

1 . Batworth House, Muston Road, Hunmanby Private lawned gardens are fringed with a variety of trees and shrubs. Photo: BoultonCooper Photo Sales

2 . Batworth House, Muston Road, Hunmanby A welcoming hallway with staircase to the first floor. Photo: BoultonCooper Photo Sales

3 . Batworth House, Muston Road, Hunmanby A spacious reception room with feature fireplace and bay window. Photo: BoultonCooper Photo Sales

4 . Batworth House, Muston Road, Hunmanby The well-lit dining room has space for a large table and chairs. Photo: BoultonCooper Photo Sales