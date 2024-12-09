Step inside this carefully updated cottage, with warmth and character throughout

The cottage has recently been refurbished along with its separate, self-contained annexe​. The latter was used previously as a successful holiday let.

​Both properties have ​retained original features​, which contribute strongly to their character.

​The main cottage has a spacious boot room or vestibule on entry, then through a barn style door is the lounge with exposed beams, and a staircase up.

A well-equipped kitchen with dining room has a feature exposed stone wall.

On the first floor, two double bedrooms have stunning views over Ruston’s rooftops to countryside beyond, and a modern shower room completes this level.

Extensive lawned gardens offer various seating areas, along with parking space.

There is also a timber bar area, an oil store and an outbuilding with potential for further conversion (subject to necessary planning permissions).

Larch Cottage is an ideal self-contained annexe, with an enclosed courtyard garden complete with patio, outdoor lighting and hot tub.

UPVC bi-folding doors provide access in to an open lounge, kitchen and dining area, with high vaulted ceilings and an electric fire.

A good size bedroom has an en-suite shower room facility. Ruston is a picturesque estate village on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

This home in Burton Terrace, Ruston, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at £450,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough.

Less than half a mile away is the village of Wykeham with a church, tea rooms, primary school and The Downe Arms Country House Hotel.

Wykeham also has a cricket club, fishing lakes and water park, while Sawdon Pines Golf club is about two miles away.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Burton Terrace, Ruston, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​ The lounge with its beamed ceiling and feature fireplace. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Burton Terrace, Ruston, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​ The spacious kitchen with dining room. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Burton Terrace, Ruston, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​ The beamed dining room has a window seat, and built-in cupboard space to an exposed brick wall. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . Burton Terrace, Ruston, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​ One of the property's outdoor seating areas. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough Photo Sales