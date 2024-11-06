Opportunity to develop smallholding on expansive former water mill site near Whitby

Rigg Mill is an historic property that features in the Doomsday Book​, ​and once served Whitby Abbey.

​Its peaceful setting on the banks of Rigg Mill Beck​, is within the North York Moors National Park​, but only a mile south of Stainsacre​ village, and three miles from Whitby.

​The Mill's sale presents the chance to develop a smallholding comprising residential accommodation,​ with ​a range of outbuildings​.

The stone built property has a pitched, pantile roof, with solar panels installed.

Although the mill wheel is no longer there, the property has retained period features, and looks directly over Rigg Mill Beck.

Its residential accommodation has split levels, with an entrance porch, hallway, kitchen, pantry, dining room, living room and conservatory​.

There are three first floor bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate w.c..

A stone granary, west of the farmhouse, comprises a workshop, garage and store at ground level, with first floor studio accommodation.

The granary has great potential for use such as a residential annexe, or holiday let accommodation, subject to planning consents.

There is a timber frame studio and further independent structures.

The property extends to approximately 36-acres of mixed deciduous, native woodland with mainly oak and beech trees, and Rigg Mill Beck runs through the land, with several watermills en route.

The land is undulating with some flatter areas used previously for agricultural purposes.

Nearby Stainsacre village is mainly residential, with a public house, while a wider range of amenities are relatively close in Whitby.

​Rigg Mill, Stainsacre, Whitby​, is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of £595,000, with Cundalls, Malton, tel. 01653 697820.

