Peek inside this grand home with gardens, for sale close to Whitby centre
This imperious Victorian property was once the home of sea captains, and has retained some stunning original features.
Carefully updated by the current owners, the interior is both comfortable and stylish, with ornate windows, original flooring, wood panelling and decorative details such as cornicing.
Accommodation is split over two floors in the semi-detached property, but there is an attic with two velux windows that is currently in use as two hobby rooms.
A lounge, sitting room and dining room are on the ground floor, along with a modern fitted kitchen. A morning room with double doors has access to the extensive side garden and a patio to the rear, along with a summer house.
Four double bedrooms with original fireplaces are on the first floor, with a family bathroom and additional w.c..
All of the bedrooms have large windows attracting plenty of natural light, and a panelled stairwell with windows adds to the brightness within the house.
Some sash windows have lovely views over Pannett Park and towards the Abbey.There is private resident parking provided on the street, in front of the house.
This property in South End Gardens, Whitby, is priced at £475,000, with Astin’s Estate Agents. Call 01947 821122 for more details.
