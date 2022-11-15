Peek inside this grand home with gardens, for sale close to Whitby centre

This imperious Victorian property was once the home of sea captains, and has retained some stunning original features.

Carefully updated by the current owners, the interior is both comfortable and stylish, with ornate windows, original flooring, wood panelling and decorative details such as cornicing.

Accommodation is split over two floors in the semi-detached property, but there is an attic with two velux windows that is currently in use as two hobby rooms.

A lounge, sitting room and dining room are on the ground floor, along with a modern fitted kitchen. A morning room with double doors has access to the extensive side garden and a patio to the rear, along with a summer house.

Four double bedrooms with original fireplaces are on the first floor, with a family bathroom and additional w.c..

All of the bedrooms have large windows attracting plenty of natural light, and a panelled stairwell with windows adds to the brightness within the house.

Some sash windows have lovely views over Pannett Park and towards the Abbey.There is private resident parking provided on the street, in front of the house.

This property in S​outh End Gardens, Whitby, is priced at £475,000, with Astin’s Estate Agents. Call 01947 821122 for more details.

1. South End Gardens, Whitby A bright and elegant reception room with central stove and feature fireplace. Photo: Astins estate agents Photo Sales

2. South End Gardens, Whitby The kitchen has an extensive range of units. Photo: Astins estate agents Photo Sales

3. South End Gardens, Whitby The dining room. Original features in the house include floors, panelling, cornicing, high skirting boards and ornate windows. Photo: Astins estate agents Photo Sales

4. South End Gardens, Whitby Another spacious reception room with period decorative features. Photo: Astins estate agents Photo Sales