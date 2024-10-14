£1.35m buys you this country house near the coast, with amazing development opportunities

Now in need of extensive refurbishment, the grand country house has an attached three-storey annexe and a separate farmhouse, both of which are currently rented on assured shorthold tenancy agreements.

There is also a coachhouse and numerous former agricultural buildings, with 18 acres of grassland.

Features that have stood the test of time include mullion windows, wall panelling, exposed beams and original fireplaces.

A hallway leads to reception and dining rooms with open fireplaces, and a kitchen and breakfast room with fitted units, a four-oven range, and integrated appliances.

There is a separate utility room, and pantries.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, one having its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.

Two attic bedrooms are above, with the potential to create en suites.

A gable-end entrance hall to the annexe opens to a reception room, fitted kitchen and utility, with four bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper two floors.

The flexible property can be used as a single home, or main house with an annexe.

A separate farmhouse, recently re-roofed, consists of two reception rooms, one with a cast-iron range and both with fireplaces, a kitchen, w.c. and utility, with four bedrooms and a modern bathroom.

Approached through a stone arch, the driveway leads to a courtyard then a lower yard with with listed buildings.

A south-facing lawned and walled garden has plants, topiaries, and a terrace. The original kitchen garden for Bothams Bakery of Whitby, was once sited at the Hall.

Ewe Cote Hall, Ewe Cote, Whitby, North Yorkshire, is priced at £1,350,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.tel. 01423 561274.

