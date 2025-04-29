£37.6m housing development in Beverley reaches major milestone

(L to R) Rob Larkin, Strata, Vicky Jowett, Yorkshire Housing and David Blakey, Summers-Inman review progress on Yorkshire Housing’s Minster Way development.

Great progress is being made at Yorkshire Housing’s latest affordable housing development in Beverley, thanks to a partnership with Strata and Summers-Inman.

The first homes at the much sought after Anthem development have been made watertight, marking a significant milestone for the project. With demand for affordable housing higher than ever, the development, which is situated off Minster Way, will see a total of 136 homes built across a mixture of tenures, including social rent, shared ownership and rent-to-buy. It’s hoped the first homes will be ready to move into this summer.

Part-funded by Homes England, the development is part of Strata’s Anthem project, with Summers-Inman providing cost consultancy and employer’s agent support.

Summers-Inman has a strong track record with Yorkshire Housing, having worked on a number of previous developments. The company is also involved in several other much needed affordable housing projects across the North of England, supporting developments of all sizes.

Commenting on progress at the Beverley site, Summers-Inman director and specialist housing lead, David Blakey, said: “We were delighted to win this latest project which will make a substantial contribution to easing the affordable housing shortage in the East Riding of Yorkshire, and at the same time creating communities with a real sense of belonging.

“We have been able to develop a highly effective working relationship with Yorkshire Housing over many years on schemes throughout the region. Clients appreciate the innovation and expertise we can bring to projects which we have gained on a variety of housing projects working in the capacity of employer’s agent, quantity surveyor, project manager and principal designer, all of which are all familiar territory for us. We hope we will be able to provide our expertise on many more Yorkshire Housing schemes in the future.”

Yorkshire Housing has ambitious plans to build homes in the coming years. So far, almost 3,500 have already been completed, with another 1,200 in the pipeline. Their focus is on providing high-quality, affordable and sustainable developments to make sure more people have a place they’re proud to call home.

Sian Webster, executive director of growth and assets at Yorkshire Housing, said: "We’re excited to see our Beverley development come to life and to be working with Strata with support from Summers-Inman to deliver much-needed affordable homes in the area. Demand for high-quality, energy-efficient housing is high, and this project is a great example of what strong partnerships can achieve.

"At Yorkshire Housing, we’re committed to building homes that are both affordable and sustainable. We’re looking forward to welcoming the first residents in summer and continuing to work with our partners to tackle the housing crisis in Yorkshire.”

Rob Larkin, pre-construction director at Strata, added: “It’s great to be working on another contract with Yorkshire Housing, a valued partner of Strata, to deliver much needed affordable housing to the Beverley area. We believe modern, energy efficient homes should be accessible to anyone, regardless of tenure and this partnership is another important step towards this for the region.”