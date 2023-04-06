News you can trust since 1882
The penthouse apartment is for sale within an attractive building in the centre of Flamborough.The penthouse apartment is for sale within an attractive building in the centre of Flamborough.
See inside super-stylish one-bed penthouse for sale in Flamborough village

A one-bedroom, two bathroom penthouse apartment is for sale in the heart of Flamborough village.

By Sally Burton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

This unusual property in Dog and Duck Square has a stylish interior, and is close to local shops, pubs and restaurants,and while being handy for public transport.

A communal entrance with entry door system has a staircase to the second floor where there is private entry to a lobby and stairs to the third floor and the apartment.

An inner hallway with an oak floor has built-in wardrobes with mirrored sliding doors

Its accommodation includes an open plan modern kitchen with lounge and diner, a double bedroom with beamed ceiling and a modern en suite facility, and another modern bathroom with a free standing bath, walk-in shower and wash basin with vanity unit.

The beamed kitchen with velux window has fitted units with oak worktops and a central island with an electric hob and extractor. There's an electric oven, an integrated microwave, wine cooler, fridge freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

The lounge with diner has two velux windows and storage space in the eaves.

This apartment has been used as a holiday let but is suitable as a permanent residence.

It is leasehold with 999 years lease from 2020. Further details from the agent.

This apartment in Dog and Duck Square, Flamborough, is for sale at £159,950, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington, tel. 01262 672253.

Advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132899732#/?channel=RES_BUY

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-transformed-heartbeat-country-mansion-for-sale-at-ps145m-4095900

