See inside super-stylish one-bed penthouse for sale in Flamborough village

A one-bedroom, two bathroom penthouse apartment is for sale in the heart of Flamborough village.

This unusual property in Dog and Duck Square has a stylish interior, and is close to local shops, pubs and restaurants,and while being handy for public transport.

A communal entrance with entry door system has a staircase to the second floor where there is private entry to a lobby and stairs to the third floor and the apartment.

An inner hallway with an oak floor has built-in wardrobes with mirrored sliding doors

Its accommodation includes an open plan modern kitchen with lounge and diner, a double bedroom with beamed ceiling and a modern en suite facility, and another modern bathroom with a free standing bath, walk-in shower and wash basin with vanity unit.

The beamed kitchen with velux window has fitted units with oak worktops and a central island with an electric hob and extractor. There's an electric oven, an integrated microwave, wine cooler, fridge freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

The lounge with diner has two velux windows and storage space in the eaves.

This apartment has been used as a holiday let but is suitable as a permanent residence.

It is leasehold with 999 years lease from 2020. Further details from the agent.

This apartment in Dog and Duck Square, Flamborough, is for sale at £159,950, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington, tel. 01262 672253.

Advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132899732#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Dog and Duck Square, Flamborough, Bridlington The apartment's trendy kitchen with central island. Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . Dog and Duck Square, Flamborough, Bridlington The open plan interior arrangement. Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . Dog and Duck Square, Flamborough, Bridlington An inner hallway - or petrol stop - that leads to the apartment. Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington Photo Sales

4 . Dog and Duck Square, Flamborough, Bridlington Quirky open plan living space, with beamed ceiling and velux windows. Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington Photo Sales