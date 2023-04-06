Inside this transformed 'Heartbeat country' mansion - for sale at £1.45m

This fully restored Edwardian country home that faces south, on the fringes of the picturesque village of Goathland, is for sale at a price of £1,450,000.

The Beacon has been transformed from its former run-down state in to a stylish property that could become a grand family home, although it is currently on offer as a high-end holiday home.

Its restorative work was carried out with running efficiency in mind, and the property now has an impressive C rating on its EPC, with electrics replaced throughout.

There is also a newly refurbished two-bedroom cottage, Beacon Lodge, included in the sale, making this an ideal whole property for anyone seeking to realise an income, or as a sizeable family home with further independent accommodation.

Original features combine with new modern comforts in The Beacon, with oak panelled walls, a carved oak return staircase and period fireplaces adding timeless appeal to the updated interior of the property influenced by the Arts and Crafts era.

All six bedrooms have plush en suite facilities, and new furnishings throughout are available to buy.

The Beacon's stunning accommodation includes an entrance hall with cloakroom, a spacious dual aspect sitting room with wood burning stove, and a separate living room.

There's a formal dining room, a breakfast kitchen with a large utility room, and a front facing conservatory.

In all the property has six bedrooms, and a house bathroom with a roll top bath and separate shower. This and the various en suites all have underfloor heating.

An enhanced plumbing system allows all showers to run at once.

A sizeable attic makes up the second floor, with further potential to develop.

Beacon Lodge is a single storey detached cottage which has an open plan kitchen with living and dining area, two double bedrooms and a house bathroom. It has its own private grounds and a large parking area.

Goathland is a Moorland village, renowned for its beauty and as the location for the television drama 'Heartbeat'. The Beacon itself featured within a number of episodes.

Whitby is only three miles to the north with Scarborough just a short drive away.

The village has scores of footpaths, bridleways and cycle paths all around it, with the renowned Mallayan Spout Waterfall just a stroll from the house.

The Beacon, Goathland, Whitby, is for sale priced at £1,450,000, with Cundalls estate agents, Pickering, tel. 01751 472766.

This property is advertised on Rightmove at www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/133314272#/?channel=RES_BUY

