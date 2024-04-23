See inside this appealing five-bed character home for sale in Scarborough

From the entrance porch is an attractive hallway with staircase leading up.

The bright and spacious, bay-fronted lounge has a large inglenook fireplace as a central feature. Period decorative detail includes high skirting boards and coving to the ceiling.

Another striking inglenook fireplace is a focal point in the sizeable dining room, again with a bay window admitting plenty of natural light, and two feature windows either side of the fireplace.

There's a further separate living room with a feature brick fireplace and stove, large windows and built-in shelving, as a third reception room.

In the modern kitchen, made light and airy by two sets of windows, are fitted base and wall units, then there’s a utility room, and a handy ground floor shower room.

Three double bedrooms are on the first floor with a stylish, tiled family bathroom that has a washbasin vanity unit, and a bath with shower over. A separate w.c. completes this level of the house.

Two further bedrooms are above on the second floor, and one has access into another room that has the potential to become an en suite facility, if so desired.

There's a sloping front garden with plants and shrubs bordered by a low stone wall, and steps leading up to the house, with further paved areas and a small lawn to the rear.

A garage, outhouse and wood store are further useful facilities.

This home in Fulford Road, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £425,000 with Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough.

