Inside this trendy terrace home, on the market now in Scarborough

Its accommodation includes a roomy and comfortable lounge with an imposing, classic fireplace, and a large window that admits plenty of natural light.

A modern and well equipped kitchen with fitted units and high-quality appliances flows through to the bright and open plan dining room with skylight windows, that extends to a flexible seating area with a warming stove in a stylish feature fireplace as a focal point.

A separate utility space provides convenient access to the garage.

Two spacious bedrooms with garden views are found on the first floor, accompanied by a well-appointed bathroom with a suite that includes a free-standing bath and a separate shower unit.

On the second floor are two additional double bedrooms, both with great floor space, plus a modern shower room. One bedroom has a free standing bath within the bay of its window.

A versatile loft conversion space adds to the various living options in the property.

Outside, there's a secluded rooftop sanctuary, with decking and artificial grass, that also has access to the garage, that is currently converted for use as a home gym.

The property has gas central heating and double glazing throughout. It has recently been rewired, and the boiler has been serviced.

Its south cliff location that is conveniently near to Scarborough Railway Station and West Street makes commuting easy, and proximity to The Esplanade and Ramshill amenities add to the over all appeal.

This home in Lonsdale Road, Scarborough, is currently for sale at a price of £375,000, with House Sales Direct, Chester.

Lonsdale Road, Scarborough A modern and stylish kitchen has quality integrated appliances.

Lonsdale Road, Scarborough A versatile dining room with feature fireplace and stove.

Lonsdale Road, Scarborough A bright dining area is open plan to the kitchen.