See inside this character inn, for sale with owners' cottage and further accommodation

A well established country inn, for sale with owner accommodation or letting rooms and two cottages, presents a great opportunity within a pretty rural village on the edge of the National Park, just a few miles from Scarborough and the coast.

This would make an ideal lifestyle property for anyone seeking a home that can also generate an income stream.

The Anvil Inn is a traditional style hostelry with a bar, dining areas, a commercial kitchen, and stylish letting rooms.

It was a working forge until the mid-1980s, and the 200-year-old blacksmith’s workshop formed the bar, as a unique central feature.

The Inn comes with The Old Nail Shed Cottage, which is a detached one bed property, and Stones Throw Cottage, a three bed self contained cottage.

The inn and cottages all sit within 0.4 acres of grounds, that include a private garden and a large gravelled customer parking area.

The Anvil Inn has a long held reputation as a destination dining and drinking venue and is a character property that is well maintained with high quality fixtures and fittings.

Just seven miles from Scarborough, the village has a thriving community, and is surrounded by lovely country and forest walks and bridleways.

The Anvil Inn and cottages, Main Street, Sawdon, is for sale at £550,000, with Cundalls, Pickering, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

