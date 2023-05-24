See inside this character inn, for sale with owners' cottage and further accommodation
This would make an ideal lifestyle property for anyone seeking a home that can also generate an income stream.
The Anvil Inn is a traditional style hostelry with a bar, dining areas, a commercial kitchen, and stylish letting rooms.
It was a working forge until the mid-1980s, and the 200-year-old blacksmith’s workshop formed the bar, as a unique central feature.
The Inn comes with The Old Nail Shed Cottage, which is a detached one bed property, and Stones Throw Cottage, a three bed self contained cottage.
The inn and cottages all sit within 0.4 acres of grounds, that include a private garden and a large gravelled customer parking area.
The Anvil Inn has a long held reputation as a destination dining and drinking venue and is a character property that is well maintained with high quality fixtures and fittings.
Just seven miles from Scarborough, the village has a thriving community, and is surrounded by lovely country and forest walks and bridleways.
The Anvil Inn and cottages, Main Street, Sawdon, is for sale at £550,000, with Cundalls, Pickering, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-colourfully-updated-period-property-in-village-near-robin-hoods-bay-4152710
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/in-pictures-take-a-look-at-these-13-properties-in-whitby-area-that-are-new-to-the-market-this-week-4154902