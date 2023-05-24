News you can trust since 1882
A front view of the property, that stands within 0.4 acres of grounds in a picturesque North Yorkshire village.A front view of the property, that stands within 0.4 acres of grounds in a picturesque North Yorkshire village.
A front view of the property, that stands within 0.4 acres of grounds in a picturesque North Yorkshire village.

See inside this character inn, for sale with owners' cottage and further accommodation

A well established country inn, for sale with owner accommodation or letting rooms and two cottages, presents a great opportunity within a pretty rural village on the edge of the National Park, just a few miles from Scarborough and the coast.
By Sally Burton
Published 24th May 2023, 10:15 BST

This would make an ideal lifestyle property for anyone seeking a home that can also generate an income stream.

The Anvil Inn is a traditional style hostelry with a bar, dining areas, a commercial kitchen, and stylish letting rooms.

It was a working forge until the mid-1980s, and the 200-year-old blacksmith’s workshop formed the bar, as a unique central feature.

The Inn comes with The Old Nail Shed Cottage, which is a detached one bed property, and Stones Throw Cottage, a three bed self contained cottage.

The inn and cottages all sit within 0.4 acres of grounds, that include a private garden and a large gravelled customer parking area.

The Anvil Inn has a long held reputation as a destination dining and drinking venue and is a character property that is well maintained with high quality fixtures and fittings.

Just seven miles from Scarborough, the village has a thriving community, and is surrounded by lovely country and forest walks and bridleways.

The Anvil Inn and cottages, Main Street, Sawdon, is for sale at £550,000, with Cundalls, Pickering, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Looking towards the inn and cottages from the rear of the property.

1. The Anvil Inn and cottages, Main Street, Sawdon

Looking towards the inn and cottages from the rear of the property. Photo: Cundalls, Pickering

The traditional beamed interior of the Anvil Inn.

2. The Anvil Inn and cottages, Main Street, Sawdon

The traditional beamed interior of the Anvil Inn. Photo: Cundalls, Pickering

The main bar area inside the inn.

3. The Anvil Inn and cottages, Main Street, Sawdon

The main bar area inside the inn. Photo: Cundalls, Pickering

A comfortable lounge area.

4. The Anvil Inn and cottages, Main Street, Sawdon

A comfortable lounge area. Photo: Cundalls, Pickering

