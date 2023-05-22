Inside this colourfully updated period property in village near Robin Hoods Bay

Prospect Cottage is a 17th century, character four bed home that has an enviable location within the village of Fylingthorpe.

Carefully refurbished over time, the high spec property has links to the village green, along with its own garden and courtyard.

It also comes with a garage and allocated parking.

Set over three floors, the house is entered through the hallway. Both the lounge and dining room have arched, double glazed sash windows, and stoves.

In the galley-style kitchen are bespoke hand-made cabinets, skylight windows and various integrated appliances.

A cloakroom with w.c and wash hand basin completes the ground floor.

Two double bedrooms and the house bathroom are on the first floor, the latter with both bath and shower cubicle, and there's a separate w.c..

Two further bedrooms are above on the second floor.

The attractive exterior of the whitewashed house includes a small forecourt with a white picket fence.

A single garage with up and over door, and a front parking space is directly across the road from Prospect Cottage, with a pretty garden area.

Through a door and passageway next to the front door of the house is a rear courtyard that has an open aspect and access to the village green, that can be used for sitting out, or al fresco dining. Drying rights are also available for £11 per year.

The semi-rural village of Fylingthorpe has a range of services and amenities, with picturesque Robin Hood's Bay just a short distance away.

This location has the best of the North Yorkshire coast and countryside, being on the fringes of both.

Prospect Cottage, Thorpe Green Bank, Fylingthorpe, has a price tag of £445,000, and is for sale with Hendersons estate agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

