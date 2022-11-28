See inside this schoolhouse turned stylish six-bedroom home

A property that was once the central hub of village life in Ganton, Scarborough, is now for sale as a stylish six bedroom, six bathroom home with an annexe.

The detached former school that dates back to around 1837 has a sizeable plot of half an acre and is on the edge of the renowned Ganton Golf Course, with exceptional views.

It also offers income earning opportunities with its sizeable annexe accommodation. However, its versatility gives scope for a myriad different annexe uses, such as independent living with a private entrance and garden area for a family member.

Carefully extended and modernised by its current owners, the property’s large entrance hall leads to a sleek and modern kitchen with diner, that has fitted units and granite worktops, with integrated appliances. There's an Aga stove and a central island feature with breakfast bar and dining area, plus a cosy wood burner.

The sitting room is light and spacious, and a utility room has a door out to the rear driveway.

An inner hallway leads to two self contained units that both include en-suite facilities, and rooms with bi-fold doors out to a private garden and patio.

A bedroom with en-suite to the south of the property has a hallway and landing with access to the first floor.

This is where you find the master bedroom with en-suite, along with three further bedrooms that all have their own en-suite bathrooms, with an additional a dressing or storage room.

There are gardens to all sides of the property, and a gravel driveway that takes you up to the double garage.

This property in Station Road, Ganton, Scarborough, is for sale priced £875,000, with Harris Shields Collection.

Call 01723 341557 for more information.

