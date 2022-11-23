This spacious Scarborough semi is up for sale in a great location
This four-bedroom extended semi-detached home has come up for sale in one of Scarborough's most sought after locations, particularly among families, due to its proximity to a choice of nearby schools and colleges.
It's an updated, spacious semi with a roomy hallway and a large and stylish kitchen that has a door leading out to the garden, along with a useful utility room with shelving and units, and a separate w.c. facility.
Reception rooms within the property include a lounge and a sitting room, both of which have wooden floors, warming stoves set within feature fireplaces, and decorative detail with coving. Wide bay windows allow in plenty of light.
A good size separate dining room has built-in cupboards to one wall.
From the split landing on the first floor is a door and stairs to a loft room above, which is currently a hobby room, but has the option to be used as an occasional bedroom or alternative use.
Four sizeable and individually styled bedrooms are also accessed from the first floor, with a separate w.c., and a modern house bathroom with a bath and large, separate curved shower cubicle.
The property has gas central heating and UPVC double glazing to its windows throughout.
Its rear lawned garden, with planted shrubs, is above a lower level patio and seating area, ideal for sitting out and entertaining family and friends in the summer months, and there are structured, planted and paved gardens to three sides of the property.
A detached garage with an up and over door is to the rear of the house..
Offers are invited for this home in Scalby Road, Scarborough, at above £350,000. It is for sale with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, who can be contacted on 01723 352235 for more information.
