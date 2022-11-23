This spacious Scarborough semi is up for sale in a great location

This four-bedroom extended semi-detached home has come up for sale in one of Scarborough's most sought after locations, particularly among families, due to its proximity to a choice of nearby schools and colleges.

It's an updated, spacious semi with a roomy hallway and a large and stylish kitchen that has a door leading out to the garden, along with a useful utility room with shelving and units, and a separate w.c. facility.

Reception rooms within the property include a lounge and a sitting room, both of which have wooden floors, warming stoves set within feature fireplaces, and decorative detail with coving. Wide bay windows allow in plenty of light.

A good size separate dining room has built-in cupboards to one wall.

From the split landing on the first floor is a door and stairs to a loft room above, which is currently a hobby room, but has the option to be used as an occasional bedroom or alternative use.

​F​our​ sizeable​ and individually styled bedrooms ​are also accessed from the first floor, with a separate ​w​​.c.,​ and a modern house bathroom with a bath and large, separate curved shower cubicle.

The property ​has​ gas​ central​ heating and UPVC double glazing​ to its windows throughout​.

Its​ rear lawned garden, with planted shrubs, is above​ a lower level patio and seating area​, ideal for sitting out and entertaining family and friends in the summer months, and there are structured, planted and paved gardens to three sides of the property.

​A​ detached garage with an up and over door​ is to the rear of the house.​.

​Offers are invited for this home in Scalby Road, Scarborough, at above £350,000. It is for sale with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, who can be contacted on 01723 352235 for more information.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/step-in-to-former-village-school-turned-cottage-for-sale-by-north-york-moors-3926517

1. 75 Scalby Road, Scarborough Hallway and stairs, with an archway feature. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

2. 75 Scalby Road, Scarborough The fitted kitchen with spotlights has a door leading out to the garden. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

3. 75 Scalby Road, Scarborough A stunning sitting room with bay window and feature fireplace. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

4. 75 Scalby Road, Scarborough The lounge is another light and lovely room with a central fireplace and stove. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales