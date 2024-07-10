See inside this very comfortable open plan cottage for sale near Whitby

Although the property was built just 20 years ago, its modern layout includes classic cottage features such as brick fireplaces, and an inglenook for the range cooker in the kitchen.

The lawned garden caters well for time spent outside in warmer months, with a sun deck and covered pagoda with bench seating.

With air-source underfloor heating and double-glazing throughout, the cottage has a large lounge and kitchen with diner, a utility, study and w.c., with three double bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, one of which is an en suite.

A rustic brick fireplace in the lounge holds a cosy log burner, and French doors open to the outdoor entertaining area.

Off the lounge is a room that's suitable either as a study or office, or for storage.

The kitchen with diner has shaker-style cabinets with oak worktops and the inglenook for the cooker. Along with a breakfast bar, there's space for a larger size dining suite.

Off the kitchen is a separate utility room with doors to the garage and to outside.

Three double bedrooms are off the first floor landing that has storage, with a luxury bathroom that has both bath and shower within its suite.

The main bedroom has its own shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

To the front of the cottage there is parking for several cars and an attached garage, while to the rear is the lawned garden and sun deck with covered pagoda for when the sun gets too hot, or you get caught in a shower.

Holly Tree Cottage, Sneaton, Whitby, is for sale at £460,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.

