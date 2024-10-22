Inside this bright and stylish bungalow, for sale in prime Scarborough location

This three-bedroom detached home offers ‘peace with practicality’ and includes two reception rooms, plus a garden room, a well-equipped kitchen with a large and separate utility room, and a versatile summer house in the garden.

The country style kitchen with fitted units is bright and spacious, and there's a separate dining room with large picture windows and a set of glazed doors through to the stunning garden room, which is a peaceful retreat with a lantern style roof and views of the greenery outside.

There's a cosy stove in the large, light and comfortable living room, that again, has lovely garden views from its windows.

Three good size bedrooms in the property include one that is currently used as an additional sitting room, or as flexible space, and there's a modern, fully tiled family bathroom with both bath and shower within its suite.

A Japanese style garden wraps around the front and side of the property, and features a tranquil pond, and there’s a lovely seating area, as a place for quiet reflection and relaxation, or equally for entertaining family and friends.

Another private patio area gives options for spending time outdoors, to relax with others or dine al fresco if desired.

The low-maintenance rear garden is home to a charming summer house, and there is a garage and a workshop with ample space for storage, DIY projects or alternative uses.

This distinctive home in Hay Brow Close, Scalby, Scarborough, is currently for sale at a price of £600,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Scarborough. Call 01723 336760 for more information.

