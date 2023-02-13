See the stylish open plan interior of this home for sale near Scarborough

This three-bedroom home with a south facing garden has a stunning village location between Scarborough and Filey.

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, it sits on a plot of 0.7 of an acre, and comes with a large barn that has development potential.

From the entrance hallway, with staircase going up, are rooms that include a spacious lounge with sliding doors that open to the front of the house.

The kitchen with diner has fitted units and a cooking range, with integrated appliances that include a dishwasher and fridge freezer, and there's an additional utility room with fitted units, double sinks and a wine fridge.

A conservatory has French doors leading outside. There's a study with feature fireplace, and a second lounge or ground floor bedroom, with fitted wardrobes and sliding doors to the front.The modern ground floor shower room is a useful facility, that includes a wash basin within a vanity unit.From a first floor landing are the three bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, and one with an en suite shower room.

The main bathroom is fully tiled with a free standing bath, a separate walk-in shower, a bidet, low flush WC, and wash hand basin with vanity unit. It includes three heated towel rails.

With the lawned garden is a walled, large patio seating area with outdoor lights, all covered by security cameras.

The private driveway has plenty of parking space for several vehicles, and the barn building has lighting and electricity connection, to widen the scope of its potential for use.

This home in Mill Lane, Cayton Bay, Scarborough, is for sale priced at £800,000 with Hunters estate agents, Scarborough.

Call the agents on 01723 336760 for more details.

