Inside updated Victorian property with cottages next to North York Moors steam railway

This imposing property, described by the estate agents as a 'Victorian gentleman's residence' has great versatility, and looks out over the North York Moors Steam Railway at Grosmont.

Currently run as a stylish guest house with an annexe and two holiday cottages, the property is believed to have been built in 1860 for the owner of a local brickworks.

Its period features that include an impressive original staircase, and a lovely stained glass window, with decorative detail such as deep skirting boards throughout.

Set over three floors, its main accommodation includes an entrance hall, sitting room, a further reception room or ground floor bedroom, a wet room, a study, a dining room, a recently re-fitted breakfast kitchen, a large walk-in pantry and a light-filled main reception room with vaulted ceiling.

Six bedrooms with en suite shower rooms are on the first floor, with a further one-bedroom apartment that has independent access and is ideal as a separate studio.

To the top floor are three rooms, currently used as bedrooms, and a house bathroom.

Mallard Cottage and Three Trees Cottage, with one or two-bedroom accommodation, look directly out to the platform at Grosmont Station.

Grosmont House stands within mature grounds of approximately 0.65 acres, with a garage, store room and plenty of parking space.

It has been much improved by the current owners inside, and has established lawned gardens with trees and planted borders.

The pretty moorland village of Grosmont is famous for the steam railway which runs between Pickering and Grosmont.

Whitby is just a few miles to the north.

This property in Grosmont, Whitby, is for sale at £1,195,000, with Cundalls estate agents, Pickering.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

