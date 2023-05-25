News you can trust since 1882
The property's rear terrace has amazing views across the bay.

See the sea-scape from this listed home's terrace in Robin Hood's Bay

Standing in the oldest part of the fishing village of Robin Hoods Bay, in The Square, Rokeby House is an impressive Grade ll listed property.
By Sally Burton
Published 25th May 2023, 15:57 BST

Houses on these cobbled streets date back to the 17th century, and Rokeby House has a location halfway down the hill, above the sea wall, with stunning sea views right across the bay that can be enjoyed from all seaward rooms, and the rear terrace, that has room for tables and chairs.

With enduring character and original features, the house interior is set over three floors.

Its rooms include two reception areas, including a dining room, the kitchen with breakfast room, a first floor living room and four double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite facility, and then there’s the house bathroom.

The property is just a short stroll from the beach and from the natural heart of the old village, with its shops and general facilities.

Rokeby House, The Square, Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby, North Yorkshire, is for sale priced £600,000 with Carter Jonas estate agents, York.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The attractive frontage of the four-bed house in Robin Hood's Bay.

The attractive frontage of the four-bed house in Robin Hood's Bay.

The spacious breakfast kitchen, with fitted units.

The spacious breakfast kitchen, with fitted units.

A bright sitting room, with feature fireplace.

A bright sitting room, with feature fireplace.

An alternative view of the dining kitchen space.

An alternative view of the dining kitchen space.

