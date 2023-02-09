See this family home for sale near Robin Hood's Bay, with sea views
This family home close to Robin Hoods Bay, and within walking distance of the coast, is a carefully modernised period property.
Its accommodation includes a home office with log burner, transformed from what was an outhouse.
A pathway through the front garden leads to the entrance of Alpha House in Fylingdale.
The hallway, with staircase rising up, leads to rooms that include a spacious lounge, with a fireplace to suit a multi-fuel stove, and sliding patio doors to outside. Original features include a picture rail and cornice, and a sash window.
Oak units are fitted in the modern kitchen, that has space for a range cooker and other appliances.
Double doors to the rear can be used to separate part of the house, allowing for use as a holiday let, for guests, extended family, or other.
A sitting room with a stripped and varnished floor and sash window, has a central open fireplace with oak surround.
Utility and cloakrooms are further ground floor facilities, and there's a side entrance hall with stairs leading up.The first bathroom, off a half landing, has a white suite with designer wash basin and a bath with thermostatic shower and screen.Two double bedrooms, one with a built-in wardrobe, have views over countryside to coast, while a single bedroom also enjoys a country landscape.
A study with a brick fireplace overlooks the garden.
Another well equipped bathroom is accessed by the second staircase, as is a double bedroom with a side view over the garden.
On the top floor is an attic twin bedroom with velux and sash windows.Lawned gardens are to the side and rear of the house, with a parking spot.
Steps from the street lead to a paved patio area by the property, and to outhouses, a vegetable patch and the converted brick-built office with electricity and wi-fi, and a fireplace with stove.Close to both Scarborough and Whitby, Fylingthorpe is a sought after residential village.
Alpha House, Old Church Lane, Fylingthorpe, is for sale at £550,000, with Richardson and Smith estate agents, Whitby.
Call 01947 602298 for more details.
