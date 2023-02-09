News you can trust since 1882
Looking across the front of the five-bedroom property in Fylingthorpe.

See this family home for sale near Robin Hood's Bay, with sea views

This family home close to Robin Hoods Bay, and within walking distance of the coast, is a carefully modernised period property.

By Sally Burton
5 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 3:23pm

Its accommodation includes a home office with log burner, transformed from what was an outhouse.

A pathway through the front garden leads to the entrance of Alpha House in Fylingdale.

The hallway, with staircase rising up, leads to rooms that include a spacious lounge, with a fireplace to suit a multi-fuel stove, and sliding patio doors to outside. Original features include a picture rail and cornice, and a sash window.

Oak units are fitted in the modern kitchen, that has space for a range cooker and other appliances.

Double doors to the rear can be used to separate part of the house, allowing for use as a holiday let, for guests, extended family, or other.

A sitting room with a stripped and varnished floor and sash window, has a central open fireplace with oak surround.

Utility and cloakrooms are further ground floor facilities, and there's a side entrance hall with stairs leading up.The first bathroom, off a half landing, has a white suite with designer wash basin and a bath with thermostatic shower and screen.Two double bedrooms, one with a built-in wardrobe, have views over countryside to coast, while a single bedroom also enjoys a country landscape.

A study with a brick fireplace overlooks the garden.

Another well equipped bathroom is accessed by the second staircase, as is a double bedroom with a side view over the garden.

On the top floor is an attic twin bedroom with velux and sash windows.Lawned gardens are to the side and rear of the house, with a parking spot.

Steps from the street lead to a paved patio area by the property, and to outhouses, a vegetable patch and the converted brick-built office with electricity and wi-fi, and a fireplace with stove.Close to both Scarborough and Whitby, Fylingthorpe is a sought after residential village.

Alpha House, Old Church Lane, Fylingthorpe, is for sale at £550,000, with Richardson and Smith estate agents, Whitby.

Call 01947 602298 for more details.

