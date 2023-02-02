This detached home for sale in Whitby is handy for shops and services

This updated home for sale is an apt prospect for the month of Valentine's Day, its address being Love Lane in Whitby.

According to estate agents Bridgfords, people do love this particular location all year round, due in part to its proximity to local shops and services, and a handy bus stop.

This four bedroom home with great family accommodation has a sizeable garden, with a garage and driveway parking.

An entrance hall with storage cupboard leads in to the interior, and a lounge filled with natural light, that has a gas log burning effect fire.

The spacious, high spec and open plan kitchen with dining area has patio doors to the garden. There's a range cooker and fitted units.

A utility room adds to the facilities, with a door to the integral garage, and to a ground floor shower room.

A stunning bedroom with Juliet balcony is on the first floor, with two more large double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

To the rear of the property is a lawned and level family garden with two sheds.

This property in Love Lane, Whitby, is for sale priced at £435,000 with Bridgfords estate agents, Whitby.

Call 01947 680031 for further details.

1 . Love Lane, Whitby The open plan kitchen through to diner, with doors out to a patio. Photo: Bridgfords, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Love Lane, Whitby A bright and versatile dining or family area. Photo: Bridgfords, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Love Lane, Whitby A main feature in the lounge is a gas log burning effect fire. Photo: Bridgfords, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Love Lane, Whitby The hallway to lounge, with its gas log burning effect fire. Photo: Bridgfords, Whitby Photo Sales